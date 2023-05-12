Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He covers all combat sports, from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advice or some breaking news, Garrett is your guy.

UFC Charlotte: Rozenstruik vs. Almeida keeps it move on the prelims with a fight in the women’s flyweight division between Ji Yeon Kim and Mandy Bohm. Both Kim and Bohm are coming off losing streaks and desperately need a win to keep their UFC career alive this Saturday. With that said, check out our UFC odds series for our Kim-Bohm prediction and pick.

Ji Yeon Kim (9-6-2) is on the longest losing streak of her career, losing four straight. That is all while having some pretty bad luck on the judge’s scorecards. Her last two fights could have easily gone her way and we can ensure she will do everything she can to not leave it in the hands of the judges in this one against Mandy Bohm.

Mandy Bohm (7-2) had some hype coming into her UFC debut as an undefeated flyweight prospect. That hype has quickly faded with two one-sided losses in each of her first two UFC bouts. She will be looking to get her first win inside the octagon as she takes on Ji Yeon Kim this Saturday.

Here are the UFC Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

UFC Charlotte Odds: Ji Yeon Kim-Mandy Bohm Odds

Ji Yeon Kim: -205

Many Bohm: +164

Over 2.5 Rounds: -380

Under 2.5 Round: +270

How to Watch Ji Yeon Kim vs. Mandy Bohm

TV: ESPN

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 11:30 a.m. ET/ 8:30 a.m. PT (Prelims)

Why Ji Yeon Kim Will Win

Ji Yeon Kim is a bit better than her record suggests. She lost two close decision losses in her past two fights, one at bantamweight and the other at flyweight. Those two fights could have easily gone her way and this fight wouldn’t even be happening right now.

Kim has a massive edge in output compared to her counterpart Bohm. She throws 16.08 and lands 5.79 significant strikes per minute, almost three times Bohm’s output. Kim also has a massive edge in experience against high-level opposition in the flyweight division. So, the skills and experience are all there for Kim to get back on track this weekend.

Why Mandy Bohm Will Win

Mandy Bohm was an undefeated prospect who recently fought for Bellator prior to getting signed by the UFC. She quickly lost all of the momentum she had coming into her new promotion with lopsided losses to subpar opposition.

Even though she hasn’t looked her best, if you just watched what she had done prior to signing with the UFC you would see some promise. Especially when it comes to her grappling which looks to be her best path to victory here against Kim.

Kim has been easy to take down and even though Bohm hasn’t attempted a takedown yet you can expect her to do so here. If Bohm can utilize the grappling we know that she is capable of then she can definitely score the upset here.

Final Ji Yeon Kim-Mandy Bohm Prediction & Pick

Honestly, I haven’t been impressed with Mandy Bohm, and losing to someone like Victoria Leonardo doesn’t bode well in a matchup against Ji Yeon Kim. While I am reluctant to pay a premium on Kim, she is on the right side here. Kim should be able to keep Bohm at her range and at the end of her strikes where she should be able to outstrike her over the course of the fight for a unanimous decision victory.

Final Ji Yeon Kim-Mandy Bohm Prediction & Pick: Ji Yeon Kim (-205) / Over 2.5 Rounds (-380)