The UFC Charlotte Main Card will roll on before the featured bout of the night between Jairzinho Rozenstruik and Jailton Almeida. This next prediction and pick will be for a bout in the Light Heavyweight (205 lb) Division as City Kickboxing product Carlos Ulberg takes on Ukraine’s own Ihor Potieria. Don’t blink during this electric fight! Check out our UFC odds series for our Ulberg-Potieria prediction and pick.

Carlos Ulberg is 7-1 in his short fighting career and has gone 3-1 since joining the UFC. He made a huge impression on DWCS with his crisp striking and exceptional power. Though inexperienced, Ulberg trains at one of the best gyms in the world at City Kickboxing. The UFC continues to put him in big spots and this main card slot will be no different as he looks for another win. Ulberg stands 6’4″ with a 77-inch reach.

Ihor Potieria is 19-3 as a professional fighter and has gone 1-1 in the UFC since earning a contract on Dana White’s Contender Series. He lost his debut in tough fashion as he was TKO’d by Nicolae Negumereanu. He bounced back in a big way in his last fight by defeating an aging legend in Shogun Rua. He’ll face his toughest competition yet in Ulberg as the heavy underdog here. Potieria stands 6’3″ with a 75-inch reach.

Here are the UFC Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

UFC Charlotte Odds: Carlos Ulberg-Ihor Potieria Odds

Carlos Ulberg: -440

Ihor Potieria: +310

Over (1.5) rounds: +108

Under (1.5) rounds: -136

How to Watch Carlos Ulberg vs. Ihor Potieria

TV: ABC

Stream: UFC Fight Pass, fuboTV

Time: 3:00 p.m. ET / 12:00 p.m. PT (Main Card)

Why Carlos Ulberg Will Win

Carlos Ulberg comes in to each fight with a more refined striking game and is slowly becoming a serious problem for the rest of the Light Heavyweight Division. While he was relatively unpolished in his debut, Ulberg has found his precision and is aligning targets with his superior power. Ulberg has a ton of leverage behind his shots and can easily put opponents out with his wild hooks. He’s left his head hanging up in the past, so it’ll be vital for him to stay defensive against the counter striking of Potieria.

To win this fight, Ulberg will have to stay patient and not allow Potieria hurt him with straight shots down the middle. Ulberg’s wrestling isn’t at the same level as his striking, so he’ll have to mindful of limiting the amount of time he spends on his back if Potieria gets him down. Ulberg does have a perfect takedown defense rate at 100%, however, so getting him down will be no small feat. He’ll be the much more physically imposing fighter, as indicated by the betting lines. Look for Ulberg to display some high-level striking in this one.

Why Ihor Potieria Will Win

Ihor Potieria has a lot of potential to become a consistent fighter in the UFC, but his sample size against this caliber of talent is relatively limited. Potieria won his DWCS fight against a much weaker opponent. He lost his debut fight to a more-skilled striker and his only win as a UFC fighter thus far was against Shogun Rua, who was much past his prime. There’s no telling how Potieria will fare against the aggressive striking of Ulberg, but if he’s smart, he should try and be the first to take Ulberg down in the octagon. If Potieria can make some moves and get Ulberg to the ground, he could end up stealing an entire round of control time.

Potieria can win this fight if he utilizes him submission game and gets Ulberg to the ground. He has yet to land a takedown in the UFC and he’ll be severely outmatched in the striking. For Potieria to emerge successful, he’ll have to mixed his game up and attack from a number of facets. He could see some success by pushing Ulberg against the cage. If Potieria is solid in his defense, he could be able to pull off the upset.

Final Carlos Ulberg-Ihor Potieria Prediction & Pick

This fight would be a lot closer if Potieria had a more prominent wrestling game, but with zero takedowns landed against Ulberg’s 100% defense rate, it’s doubtful that Potieria will be able to impose his will here. It’s expected that this will be a striking affair, to which Carlos Ulberg has the massive advantage. If he doesn’t gas out in the later rounds, he should be able to win this fight. Let’s go with “Black Jag” for the prediction as he gets the KO win.

Final Carlos Ulberg-Ihor Potieria Prediction & Pick: Carlos Ulberg wins by KO/TKO (-175)