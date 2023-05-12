The UFC Prelims for Fight Night from Charlotte, North Carolina will close with an awesome bout between two veterans of the sport in the Welterweight (170 lb) Division. Matt “The Immortal” Brown will take on Court “The Crusher” McGee in a battle between two veterans on Saturday’s card. Check out our UFC odds series for our Brown-McGee prediction and pick.

Matt Brown has a record of 23-19 as a professional fighter and has gone 16-13 in the UFC. He first appearance was on The Ultimate Fighter Season 7 in 2008 and he’s been a fan-favorite in the sport ever since. Brown continues to live up to his nickname and at 42 years old will hope to add another signature KO to his resume. His last fight was a split decision loss to Bryan Barbarena over a year ago. Brown stands 6’0″ with a 76-inch reach.

Court McGee has a record of 21-11 and has gone an even 10-10 inside of the UFC. McGee hasn’t had a good stretch since 2017, going just 4-6 in his last 10 fights. He’s coming off a first-round KO loss to Jeremiah Wells in his last fight and will have to make some adjustments if he wants to avoid the same fate against Matt Brown. McGee stands 5’11” with a 75.5-inch reach.

Here are the UFC Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

UFC Charlotte Odds: Matt Brown-Court McGee Odds

Matt Brown: +180

Court McGee: -235

Over (2.5) rounds: -174

Under (2.5) rounds: +136

How to Watch Matt Brown vs. Court McGee

TV: ESPN, ESPN+

Stream: ESPN App, UFC Fight Pass, fuboTV

Time: 11:30 a.m. ET/ 8:30 a.m. PT (Prelims)

Why Matt Brown Will Win

Matt Brown will forever be remembered as one of the most vicious competitors the sport has ever seen. He’s nearly impossible to put away on the feet and walks opponents down regardless of how much damage he sustains. Brown is a technical muay thai striker and does a lot of work with his leg kicks. The power is the last thing to go and at 42 years old, Brown still has the ability to seriously hurt opponents with his hands. He’ll look to keep the distance and stay in striking range as he possesses the tools to piece McGee up on the feet.

It’s stunning that Brown is still fighting at this age considering all the wars he’s been in, but his love for the game hasn’t seemed to waver one bit. Brown loves to get involved in a slugfest and will welcome McGee to stand and strike with him. He’ll have to do a good job in defending the takedowns as McGee will look to hold him down. Look for Matt Brown to get creative with his jiu jitsu if he finds himself on his back. At his age, however, he’ll want to avoid too many clean shots to the head.

Why Court McGee Will Win

Court McGee looked very good with his offensive wrestling in his wins over Claudio Silva and Ramiz Brahimaj. However, he’s coming off a nasty KO-loss 10 months ago to Jeremiah Wells. Wells caught McGee slipping as the age difference was a huge factor in that one. McGee will actually be the younger fighter here and will have a slight edge in his athleticism over Brown. With his background as a wrestler, McGee should look to avoid the kickboxing and take Brown down to the ground. From there, McGee does a tremendous job of maintaining top-pressure and should look to land ground-and-pound.

Court McGee will have to realize that his opponent will be dangerous throughout this entire fight. Even from his back, Matt Brown is capable of landing nasty blows and cutting his opponents. McGee will have to be constant in his work and not take breaks when controlling the ground positions. If he can stifle Brown in the striking and neutralize him on the ground, it’s likely that McGee could come away win an ugly decision win.

Final Matt Brown-Court McGee Prediction & Pick

This fight is going to be a classic bout between two hard-nosed veteran fighters. The “old men” of the card may give us one of the best fights stylistically. McGee will want to bring this fight to the ground and work from where he’s comfortable in the wrestling. Matt Brown, however, will be tough to bring down and will certainly prefer a kickboxing match in the center of the octagon. Don’t be surprised if Matt Brown is able to do some damage on the ground in his own right. This fight may be too close to call given the age of both fighters. For the prediction, let’s side with the over as this one is likely to go to a (probably bloody) decision.

Final Matt Brown-Court McGee Prediction & Pick: OVER 2.5 Rounds (-174)