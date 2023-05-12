The Main Card for UFC Charlotte: Rozenstruik vs. Almeida is finally here as we open up the action with a prediction and pick for the first bout in the Welterweight (170 lb) Division. UFC veteran Tim “Dirty Bird” Means will take on Fortis MMA’s Alex Morono. Don’t miss this fight as the stacked main card continues after! Check out our UFC odds series for our Means-Morono prediction and pick.

Tim Means is 32-14-1 in his mixed martial arts career and has gone 14-11-1 under the UFC. He’s had a long journey through the UFC that’s seen its fair share of highs and lows. Prior to 2022, Means was able to notch three consecutive wins, including two over Mike Perry and Nicolas Dalby. He’s lost his last two fights coming in, however, and will have to dig deep for a win as the second oldest fighter on this card. Means stands 6’2″ with a 75-inch reach.

Alex Morono is 22-8 as a professional and has gone 11-5-1 since joining the UFC in 2016. He’s been on an especially hot tear of late and has won four of his last five fights. Morono’s last fight was a loss to Santiago Ponzinibbio when he was KO’d in the third round on short notice. Nevertheless, Morono looks to be in a good spot to get back on track with a win as the moderate favorite in this one. Morono stands 5’11” with a 72-inch reach.

Here are the UFC Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

UFC Charlotte Odds: Tim Means-Alex Morono Odds

Tim Means: +180

Alex Morono: -235

Over (2.5) rounds: -148

Under (2.5) rounds: +116

How to Watch Tim Means vs. Alex Morono

TV: ABC

Stream: UFC Fight Pass, fuboTV

Time: 3:00 p.m. ET/ 12:00 p.m. PT (Main Card)

Why Tim Means Will Win

Tim Means has made a career off of his awkward herky-jerky style and fights behind a trusty jab. He’s also been a great finisher throughout his career and has 16 first-round finishes to his name. If Means can open up with the hands, he’s bound to hurt opponents with his precise striking. Means does a ton of work with his leg kicks and often uses his front leg to push off opponents and create separation. It could be a useful tool for him against Morono, who likes to pressure forward slowly. Means will be the slightly longer fighter in this one, so look for him to utilize his reach in the striking range.

Means is also a very good grappler and can hold his own with his defensive jiu jitsu and wrestling. Means likes to press opponents up against the cage, but may not get the opportunity to do so as Morono has a similar game plan. Means can struggle with sharper strikers than himself, so it’ll be vital for him to make this an ugly fight and take it where he feels most comfortable.

Why Alex Morono Will Win

Alex Morono was in the midst of a dominant tear through the division with his four consecutive wins over Donald Cerrone, David Zawada, Mickey Gall, and Matthew Semelsberger. However, when faced with a big step-up in competition against a striker like Santiago Ponzinibbio, Morono struggled to get going in the wrestling and chose to stand with his opponent. Granted, Morono stepped in on late-notice for that bout and didn’t have a ton of time to prepare. He should look to once again work his aggressive wrestling against the older Means. Morono will have the edge in his grappling, so he should look to wears on Means’ gas tank from the opening bell.

To win this fight, Alex Morono will have to be careful in not trying to play Means’ game. If he chooses to stand and strike for the whole fight, he could see himself down on the scorecards as he often lacks output. Morono should look to be as active as possible in the striking and search for the takedowns whenever he can. He should be able to do enough with his jiu jitsu to take care of an older opponent like Means who is past his prime.

Final Tim Means-Alex Morono Prediction & Pick

This fight would be a lot more interesting if these two fighters could meet during their primes. Tim Means will come in with the more solid striking and could do some damage if he’s able to get going with his leg kicks. However, Morono will be very motivated to return to winning and will pose a ton of problems for Means if he can get him to the ground. For the prediction, let’s side with the grappling and patience of Alex Morono as he takes advantage of his youth and athleticism.

Final Tim Means-Alex Morono Prediction & Pick: Alex Morono (-235)