Contender Series Week 8: Danny Barlow vs. Raheam Forest continues on the fight card with the featured bout in the welterweight division between Danny Barlow and Raheam Forest. Barlow is an undefeated prospect who is coming into this fight winning all six of his professional fights meanwhile, Forest has won seven of his eight professional bouts and is coming off a 26-second knockout in his most recent victory as he comes into his first appearance on the Contender Series. With that said, check out our UFC odds series for our Barlow-Forest prediction and pick.

Danny Barlow (6-0) is an undefeated prospect who has won all six of his professional fights to start his career with four of those wins coming inside the distance. He also comes into this fight with a ton of momentum with back-to-back knockout victories as he gets to take on the dangerous Raheam Forest who's taking the fight on short notice after his original opponent Justin Burlinson had withdrawn from the fight on this week's episode of the Contender Series.

Raheam Forest (7-1) was the former Cage Fury Fighting Championship until he lost it to current UFC welterweight fighter Charles Radtke which was the first loss of his professional career. He was able to get back into the win column in a big way with a quick 26-second knockout. He will be stepping in on short notice and hopes to impress Dana White and the matchmakers when he takes on Danny Barlow this Tuesday night on the Contender Series.

Here are the UFC Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

Contender Series Week 8 Odds: Danny Barlow-Raheam Forest Odds

Danny Barlow: -105

Raheam Forest: -115

Over 2.5 rounds: +100

Under 2.5 rounds: -130

How to Watch Danny Barlow vs. Raheam Forest

TV: ESPN+

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET/ 5:00 p.m. PT

Why Danny Barlow Will Win

Danny Barlow comes into this fight as an undefeated welterweight prospect who fights out of Tennessee just like his opposition. He was getting ready to face off against Justin Burlinson who had to withdraw from the fight due to visa issues and will now be taking on short notice fighter Raheam Forest. Barlow has won four of his six fights by knockout as he will be looking to land his devastating left hand that has put down the majority of his opponents.

Forest is a former Cage Fury Fighting Championship welterweight champion and has a fan-friendly fighting style that will bring pressure to Barlow. Most of the time Barlow will have to find his opponents but not in this case as Forest will be there to counter as he pushes forward. If Barlow can keep his distance and not let Forest dictate the pace of the fight he can crack his chin like he has done many others and get his UFC contract.

Why Raheam Forest Will Win

Raheam Forest was looking like he was on the fast track to the UFC when he secured the Cage Fury Fighting Championship welterweight title when he defeated Collin Lubberts only to lose in his first title defense against now UFC welterweight Charles Radtke. While he did lose that fight, he did hurt and rock Radtke early until he went for an ill-advised takedown and got reversed in an odd scramble on the mat. He was able to make quick work of his next opponent to get back into the win column and be on the shortlist for a shot on the Contender Series after Justin Burlinson had to withdraw from the fight.

Forest has shown that he can mix it up very well on the feet and certainly on the mat. He's got the power to really hurt Barlow on the feet but has the wrestling and grappling to control him on the mat and beat him up there. Barlow however is a very powerful striker with a piston of a left hand but if Forest can navigate through the height and reach of Barlow he can get on the inside land some heavy strikes and use his takedowns to eventually get him out of there.

Final Danny Barlow-Raheam Forest Prediction & Pick

This should be a fun fight and is great matchmaking for the featured bout on this week's episode of the Contender Series. Barlow is tall and long for the welterweight division standing at 6'2″ and an 80″ reach which will give him 3″ of height and more than that in reach. He does a good job at keeping his opponents at bay with his jab and straight left hand but he is low volume which could be the problem against Forest who can push a pace. Forest will need to utilize his speed, movement, and volume to get on the inside of the reach of Barlow to land his strikes and takedowns. Ultimately, Barlow will be touching up Forest from the outside until Forest can get through that reach where he will land heavy hooks and utilize his wrestling to get this fight to the mat but Barlow will eventually reverse the position and get back to his feet only to punish Forest shortly thereafter with his patented left hand and a UFC contract.

Final Danny Barlow-Raheam Forest Prediction & Pick: Danny Barlow (-105)