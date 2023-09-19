Contender Series Week 7: Shamil Gaziev vs. Greg Velasco continues with a bout in the lightweight division between Dylan Mantello and Kaynan Kruschewsky. Mantello comes into this fight on the heels of a three-fight winning streak as he comes into his Contender Series debut meanwhile, Kruschewsky has won five straight fights coming into his debut on the Contender Series. With that said, check out our UFC odds series for our Mantello-Kruschewsky prediction and pick.

Dylan Mantello (7-2) is yet another LAW MMA product making its debut on the Contender Series. He will be looking to join the likes of Nazim Sadykhov, Charalamps Grigoriou, Dennis Buzukja, Charlie Campbell, and Matt Frevola in the UFC after a stellar performance on this week's episode when he takes on Brazilian standout Kaynan Kruschewsky.

Kaynan Kruschewsky (14-1) is also another Brazilian prospect getting a chance to make a name for themselves on the Contender Series. He also trains with a former Contender Series alumni and current UFC welterweight contender Claudio Ribeiro, his 15-fight MMA experience gives him a ton of momentum heading into the biggest fight of his career when he takes on Dylan Mantello this Tuesday night on the Contender Series.

Here are the UFC Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Contender Series Week 7 Odds: Dylan Mantello-Kaynan Kruschewsky Odds

Dylan Mantello: +180

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Kaynan Kruschewsky: -235

How to Watch Dylan Mantello vs. Kaynan Kruschewsky

TV: ESPN+

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET/ 5:00 p.m. PT

Why Dylan Mantello Will Win

Dylan Mantello is a Longo Weidman MMA product training with a ton of fighters who have come through the Contender Series like most recently Charlie Campbell who got his shot notice chance this past weekend at Noche UFC. Mantello is your prototypical LAW MMA fighter, one who is a great striker with powerful hands and good grappling abilities. He is also huge for the lightweight division standing in at 6'1″ which certainly will give his opponent Silva a ton of trouble.

Mantello's drawback is that he hasn't fought the best competition on the regional scene and will be fighting the stiffest competition of his career when he takes on Kaynan Kruschewsky. Kruschewsky is a very experienced fighter that has the ability to win this fight on the feet and on the mat making him a tough out for anyone at 155 pounds. With that said, Silva has the tendency to take a lot of damage throughout fights and that will give Mantello many opportunities to land some strikes on Kruschewsky to get him out of there.

Why Kaynan Kruschewsky Will Win

Kaynan Kruschewsky has quietly compiled a 14-1 record with 12 of those wins coming inside the distance on the Brazilian regional scene. He comes into this Contender Series debut with five wins in a row with one of those wins coming against former UFC veteran Adriano Martins who has given Islam Makhachev the only loss of his professional MMA career. Kruschewsky is a dangerous opponent with the power to knock out Mantello on the feet but with the submission game to end this fight on the mat as well.

Kruschewsky will certainly have his work cut out for him when he takes on LAW MMA product Dylan Mantello. Mantello is a heavy-handed counterstriker who does well keeping his distance and landing straight strikes down the pipe that Kruschewsky will have to be worrisome about. As long as Kruschewsky can do pressure Mantello while not getting countered in the process, he can break Mantello who's never faced a ton of adversity in his young MMA career to get the win and a potential UFC contract.

Final Dylan Mantello-Kaynan Kruschewsky Prediction & Pick

This should be an absolute barnburner between these two lightweight prospects. Dylan Mantello looks just like his training partners over at LAW MMA, he has heavy hands and good grappling to go along with it. This is a fight that will be very dangerous for Mantello if he is not at his best when he takes on someone like Kaynan Kruschewsky.

Kruschewsky on the other hand will need to bring his extensive experience into this fight against the inexperienced Mantello. He has numerous ways of getting the job done in this fight whether it is by knockout on the feet or by submission on the mat. The thing about this fight is that Kruschewsky takes a lot of damage in his fights and if he does that here it could be the death of him. Ultimately, Kruschewsky comes out of the gate hot bringing the pressure on Mantello in this fight, and the way that Mantello gets hit and hit hard you can expect Kruschewsky to crack his chin and get the first-round finish and secure the UFC contract.

Final Dylan Mantello-Kaynan Kruschewsky Prediction & Pick: Kaynan Kruschewsky (-235)