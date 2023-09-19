Contender Series Week 7: Shamil Gaziev vs. Greg Velasco continues with a featured bout in the heavyweight division between Shamil Gaziev and Greg Velasco. Gaziev is an undefeated prospect who won 10 straight coming into this fight as he comes into his Contender Series debut meanwhile, Velasco is also an undefeated prospect who has won six straight fights coming into his debut on the Contender Series. With that said, check out our UFC odds series for our Gaziev-Velasco prediction and pick.

Shamil Gaziev (10-0) is an undefeated heavyweight prospect who has been running through the competition fighting for promotions like Brave CF and Ares FC. He has finished nine of his 10 professional wins and will be looking to make that 10 finishes in 11 fights when he takes on fellow undefeated heavyweight prospect Greg Velasco on this week's episode of the Contender Series.

Greg Velasco (6-0) is an undefeated heavyweight prospect who fights out of Union Beach, New Jersey, and is the former Cage Fury Fighting Championship Heavyweight Champion. He has finished five of his six opponents making him a threat to finish fellow undefeated prospect Shamil Gaziev this Tuesday night on the Contender Series.

Here are the UFC Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Contender Series Week 7 Odds: Shamil Gaziev-Greg Velasco Odds

Shamil Gaziev: -600

Greg Velasco: +370

How to Watch Shamil Gaziev vs. Greg Velasco

TV: ESPN+

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET/ 5:00 p.m. PT

Why Shamil Gaziev Will Win

Shamil Gaziev is an undefeated Russian heavyweight prospect who's been an absolute terror on the regional scene. He most recently destroyed former UFC heavyweight fighter Dark Stosic in just 2:50 of the first round. Of Gaziev's 10 wins, nine of them have come by finish with seven of them coming by knockout or TKO. He will get his chance at getting on the big show on this week's episode of the Contender Series when he takes on former Cage Fury Fighting Championship's heavyweight champion Greg Velasco.

Greg Velasco is a very skilled heavyweight much like Gaziev who has the knockout power on the feet as well as the grappling to make this a tough fight. With that said, Velasco has fought virtually no one in the same stratosphere as Gaziev through his time on the regional scene and Gaziev is a considerable step up in competition. If Gaziev comes out there to be the aggressor early like he did against Stosic he could put away Velasco early which will result in him securing that coveted UFC contract.

Why Greg Velasco Will Win

Greg Velasco is the Cage Fury Fighting Championship heavyweight champion who now relinquished his title for his shot to get into the UFC on this week's episode of the Contender Series. Velasco has looked dominant during his time on the regional scene blowing through the opposition just like he did against his last opponent Ronald Coleman who he knocked out in the second round of their contest.

Now, Velasco takes on his toughest test to date in undefeated Russian heavyweight Shamil Gaziev who looks every bit the part of a UFC heavyweight contender. Velasco will need to mix things up if he wants to be successful in this fight as it seems like he is the better grappler of the two. If he is able to take a punch and come forward and take Gaziev to the mat he will have a chance at scoring the massive upset and get his chance to fight in the UFC.

Final Shamil Gaziev-Greg Velasco Prediction & Pick

This should be a heavyweight slobber knocker for however long it lasts between these two heavyweight contenders. Gaziev has some serious power behind his strikes and will be the one to walk Velasco down looking to get the early knockout. Velasco will need to do as he can to avoid the bombs that Gaziev will be throwing his way and then hit a well-timed takedown to really throw Gaziev off of his game and potentially finish the fight on the mat.

That is a lot easier said than done as we've seen in Gaziev's last fight against Darko Stosic. While Stosic isn't the biggest heavyweight out there, he still has some very solid wrestling and grappling abilities and he had no success against Gaziev in that area and then got knocked out shortly thereafter. Ultimately, Gaziev is gonna put the pressure on Velasco early throwing bombs right from the get-go and Velasco will attempt to do his best to avoid the shots until that one right hand lands flush on Velasco's chin that puts him down and out in the first round and Gaziez secures his UFC contract.

Final Shamil Gaziev-Greg Velasco Prediction & Pick: Shamil Gaziev (-600)