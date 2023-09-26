Contender Series Week 8: Danny Barlow vs. Raheam Forest kicks off the fight card with a bout in the bantamweight division between Vinicius de Oliveira and Victor Madrigal. De Oliveira is a Brazilian bantamweight prospect who has won seven out of his last eight fights as he comes into this fight meanwhile, Madrigal has won three straight with wins in five out of his last six fights coming into his debut on the Contender Series. With that said, check out our UFC odds series for our de Oliveira-Madrigal prediction and pick.

Vinicius de Oliveira (18-3) is one of the top bantamweight prospects fighting out Brazil with 16 of his 18 wins coming by finish. He was the former UAE Warriors bantamweight champion until he lost the title to undefeated prospect Ali Taleb. He was able to get back into the win column in his next fight is coming into this matchup on the Contender Series against Victor Madrigal with a first-round knockout as he looks to impress Dana White and the UFC matchmakers this Tuesday night.

Victor Madrigal (12-3) is the top bantamweight prospect out of Mexico and he was the former Budo Sento Championship bantamweight champ where he most recently defended his title against former UFC bantamweight Jose Quinonez. He's fought the who's who on the Mexican regional circuit and is prime to make his name known when he takes on Brazilian standout Vinicius de Oliveira this Tuesday night on the Contender Series.

Here are the UFC Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

Contender Series Week 8 Odds: Vinicius de Oliveira-Victor Madrigal Odds

Vinicius de Oliveira: -298

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Victor Madrigal: +240

How to Watch Vinicius de Oliveira vs. Victor Madrigal

TV: ESPN+

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET/ 5:00 p.m. PT

Why Vinicius de Oliveira Will Win

Vinicius de Oliveira is set to face Victor Madrigal on this week's episode of the Contender Series. De Oliveira has a professional record of 18-3, which is significantly more experience than Madrigal's record of 12-3. . De Oliveira has also fought in larger promotions such as UAE Warriors.

De Oliveira is known for his striking ability, with 14 of his 18 wins coming by knockout. Madrigal, on the other hand, has seven wins by knockout but has the ability to mix things up on the mat more so than de Oliveira. If de Oliveira can keep the fight standing, he will likely have the advantage. Also, de Oliveira has two inches in height and reach on Madrigal which will make it hard for him to close the distance without getting countered. With how aggressive and dangerous de Oliveira is on the feet, as long as he can keep it there we could see another highlight reel knockout and a potential UFC contract.

Why Victor Madrigal Will Win

Victor Madrigal is the underdog in his upcoming fight against Vinicius de Oliveira but he has shown throughout his career that he is as tough as they come and certainly can overcome being a big underdog in this spot against Vinicius de Oliveira. While Madrigal has that Mexican toughness about his game and has seven knockouts on his record it would be best for him to mix in the takedowns with his striking to get the biggest win of his career on Tuesday night.

Madrigal is the better grappler between the two and will need to implement his grappling in this fight against the dangerous striker, Vinicius de Oliveira. De Oliveira is going to want to be the aggressor and push the pace on Madrigal which will open up the takedowns for Madrigal. If Madrigal is able to get de Oliveira out of his game and make him work in the grappling and on the feet he can score the upset and a UFC contract.

Final Vinicius de Oliveira-Victor Madrigal Prediction & Pick

This is going to be a great scrap to start this week's episode of the Contender Series with these two bantamweight fighters. Vinicius de Oliveira has looked the part on the regional scene absolutely wreaking havoc on his opposition finishing 14 of those 18 wins by knockout and another one could be coming this week when he takes on Victor Madrigal.

Madrigal is one of the top bantamweights fighting out of Mexico and he fights just like most Mexican fighters with durability and willingness to go toe to toe with anyone that stands in front of him. He also has some good wins over current and former UFC bantamweight fighters which should help with as he comes into this matchup. Ultimately, these two are going to come out of the gate hot and trading shots but it will be Madrigal who will attempt to take this fight to the mat and when he's not able to get it there de Oliveira will make him pay eventually knocking him out midway through the fight.

Final Vinicius de Oliveira-Victor Madrigal Prediction & Pick: Vinicius de Oliveira (-298)