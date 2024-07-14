In a stunning display of power and precision, Montel “Quik” Jackson lived up to his nickname by delivering a lightning-fast knockout victory over Da'Mon Blackshear at UFC Denver. The bantamweight bout, which took place on the preliminary card, lasted a mere 18 seconds, leaving the crowd at Ball Arena in awe and solidifying Jackson's position as a rising force in the division.

As the fight began, both fighters came out of their corners looking to establish dominance. However, it was Jackson who immediately seized control of the Octagon With his 3″ reach advantage, Jackson wasted no time in finding his range.

The Milwaukee native, known for his explosive striking, caught Blackshear with a perfectly timed right hand that sent shockwaves through the arena. The punch landed flush on Blackshear's chin, flooring him instantly. As Blackshear stumbled backward, Jackson pounced with predatory instinct, following up with a barrage of strikes that left the referee no choice but to step in and halt the contest.

This victory marks Jackson's most impressive performance to date, surpassing even his 100-second submission win over Brian Kelleher and his knockout of veteran Rani Yahya last April. The quick finish not only showcases Jackson's devastating power but also his ability to execute a game plan with surgical precision.

Montel Jackson deserves a top-15 fighter next

For Jackson, this win couldn't have come at a better time. Heading into the fight, he had expressed his desire to take his career to the next level. With this emphatic victory, Jackson has undoubtedly made a statement to the rest of the bantamweight division and the UFC matchmakers.

The loss is a significant setback for Blackshear, who came into the fight as the underdog but had hoped to upset the odds. Despite his recent performances and a respectable 14-6-1 record, Blackshear was simply overwhelmed by Jackson's speed and power.

This result further cements Jackson's reputation as a fighter to watch in the 135-pound weight class. With a professional record now standing at 14-2, Jackson has proven that he can finish fights in spectacular fashion, whether by submission or knockout. His versatility and ever-improving skill set make him a dangerous opponent for anyone in the division.

The quick nature of the fight leaves little room for technical analysis, but it's clear that Jackson's preparation and game plan were spot-on. His ability to find the target so quickly speaks volumes about his timing and accuracy, two crucial attributes for any top-tier striker in MMA.

Looking ahead, this performance is likely to catapult Jackson up the bantamweight rankings. Currently sitting at #23 in the worldwide bantamweight rankings, he can expect a significant jump after this highlight-reel knockout. The UFC matchmakers will undoubtedly be considering pitting him against higher-ranked opponents in his next outing.

For Blackshear, it's back to the drawing board. “Da Monster” will need to regroup and reassess his approach, particularly in the opening moments of fights where he was caught off guard by Jackson's aggression. As the UFC Denver event continues, Jackson's knockout will likely stand as one of the most talked-about moments of the night. It's the type of finish that not only wins fights but also the coveted performance bonus.