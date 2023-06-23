UFC Jacksonville: Josh Emmett vs. Ilia Topuria keeps it moving on the main card with a fight in the featherweight division between David Onama and Gabriel Santos. Onama is coming off a majority decision loss in his last fight meanwhile, Santos came up short in his short-notice debut. With that said, check out our UFC odds series for our Onama-Santos prediction and pick.

David Onama (10-2) looked like he was going to be a true contender in the featherweight division when he first burst onto the scene against Mason Jones. He has since gone 2-1 after that loss to Jones but most recently gassed out after a strong first round to lose to Nate Landwehr. Onama gets to right his wrong when he takes on Gabriel Santos this Saturday.

Gabriel Santos (10-1) is the former LFA featherweight champion and he thoroughly impressed even in a loss against Lerone Murphy on short notice at UFC 286. He showed that he has a great all-around skillset from his striking to his grappling and many believe he won that fight against Murphy. Santos is still searching for his first win inside the octagon and hopes that will be this weekend at UFC Jacksonville.

UFC Jacksonville Odds:

UFC Jacksonville Odds: David Onama-Gabriel Santos Odds

David Onama: +184

Gabriel Santos: -230

Over 2.5 Rounds: +116

Under 2.5 Round: -148

How to Watch David Onama vs. Gabriel Santos

TV: ABC

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 3:00 p.m. ET/ 12:00 p.m. PT (Main Card)

Why David Onama Will Win

David Onama is a 29-year-old fighter with a record of 10-2-0. He is an orthodox fighter who weighs in at 145 lbs and stands 5'11”. Onama is a dangerous striker with six knockouts to his name. He also has four submission victories, showing that he is well-rounded and can finish fights in multiple ways.

Onama's striking is his biggest strength. He has excellent footwork and is always looking to land a big shot. He has a good jab and can throw powerful hooks and uppercuts. Onama is also good at mixing up his strikes, throwing kicks and knees to keep his opponents guessing.

However, Onama's biggest weakness is his takedown defense. He has been taken down in previous fights and struggles to get back to his feet once he is on the ground. This could be a problem against a fighter like Santos, who is a skilled grappler.

Why Gabriel Santos Will Win

Gabriel Santos is a 28-year-old fighter with a record of 10-1-0. He is an orthodox fighter who weighs in at 145 lbs and stands 5'9″. Santos is skilled everywhere as he finished seven of his 10 wins with four submissions and three knockouts to his name. He does well when he is mixing it up from his powerful strikes to his takedowns just like he did against Lerone Murphy his last time out.

Santos' grappling is his biggest strength. He is a black belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu and has excellent takedowns and ground control. Once he gets his opponents to the ground, he is relentless in his pursuit of a submission. Santos is also good at transitioning between submissions, making him a dangerous opponent on the ground.

However, Santos' striking is not as strong as his grappling. He tends to be a bit wild with his strikes and can leave himself open to counters. This could be a problem against a fighter like Onama, who is a skilled striker.

Final David Onama-Gabriel Santos Prediction & Pick

If Onama can keep the fight standing, he has a good chance of winning. His striking is excellent, and he has the power to finish the fight with one shot. However, if Santos can get the fight to the ground, he will have a significant advantage. Onama's takedown defense is not great, and Santos is a skilled grappler who can finish the fight if he is able to get it there. Seeing as how Santos was able to hang in there and even win some of the exchanges on the feet against Murphy leads me to believe he can hang in there against Onama and then take this fight to the mat when needed to do enough to edge out a decision victory.

Final David Onama-Gabriel Santos Prediction & Pick: Gabriel Santos (-230), Over 2.5 Rounds (+116)