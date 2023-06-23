We're back with another prediction and pick for UFC Jacksonville as the Prelims continue to roll on. This next fight takes place in the Featherweight (145 lb) Division between two fighters looking to put together a winning streak. Pinnacle MMA's Jamall Emmers will square off against the Aussie newcomer Jack Jenkins. Check out our UFC odds series for our Emmers-Jenkins prediction and pick.

Jamall Emmers is 19-6 as a professional fighter and has gone 2-2 since joining the UFC. He was an undefeated standout in LFA following his failed attempt at a UFC contract during Contender Series. Since, he's gotten the call-up and has suffered losses to top opponents in Giga Chikadze and Pat Sabatini. Emmers looks to add a statement-win to his resume as he continues paving his own road in the UFC. Emmers stands 5'10” with a 74-inch reach.

Jack Jenkins is 11-2 as a professional fighter and is 1-0 inside the UFC after earning a contract on DWCS. He's billed as a pressure-wrestler and has been able to showcase his dominant skills in the UFC thus far. His last fight against Don Shainis was a unanimous decision victory as Jenkins dominated all aspects of the fight. He'll look to continue building momentum against a veteran of the sport. Jenkins stands 5'7″ with a 68-inch reach.

Here are the UFC Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

UFC Jacksonville Odds: Jamall Emmers-Jack Jenkins Odds

Jamall Emmers: -215

Jack Jenkins: +164

Over (2.5) rounds: -192

Under (2.5) rounds: +150

How to Watch Jamall Emmers vs. Jack Jenkins

TV: ESPN, ESPN+

Stream: ESPN APP, UFC Fight Pass, fuboTV

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Time: 11:30 a.m. ET/ 8:30 a.m. PT (Prelims)

*Watch sports LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why Jamall Emmers Will Win

Jamall Emmers is a very technical boxer and does a great job of landing short jabs to his opponents in space. He hardly lets his opponents set their feet as he's constantly closing the distance with his precise shots. He's got very fast hands and will enjoy a significant height and reach advantage over Jenkins. Against an active wrestler like Jenkins, Emmers will need to be mindful of the takedowns and keep this fight on the feet where he's most comfortable. If he can employ his game plan with more aggression, he should be the one pushing the pace for three rounds.

Emmers will look to win the boxing exchanges and hopefully point-fight his way to a decision-win here. While he has seven KO finishes to his name, he hasn't been able to finish a fight since 2020 during an LFA bout. Since he doesn't have a ton of power, Emmers will look to overwhelm Jenkins with pure volume striking. If he can do some damage early and compromise Jenkins, he should have the gas tank to stave him off for three rounds.

Why Jack Jenkins Will Win

Jack Jenkins is a very fundamental fighter and finds success when he's stringing his chain-wrestling together and landing takedowns. While he's not the most active striker, Jenkins does a great job of measuring distance and only closing it when he feels comfortable. He often throws punches in order to set up his takedowns, so don't be surprised if Jenkins shoots early in this one to see how easily he can land. If he sees an edge with his wrestling, expect Jenkins to take the fight to the mat and drag Emmers into deep waters.

Jenkins will certainly have to find the takedown if he wants to win this fight. He lacks a few steps behind the fast striking of Emmers, so he'll have to be extremely careful when trying to close the distance. If he can limit the damage he takes, Jenkins should look to do some of his own through the ground-and-pound. He's shown a great chin thus far and will be willing to eat some punches in order to land his wrestling. Look for Jenkins to have a very aggressive, yet measured approach in this one.

Final Jamall Emmers-Jack Jenkins Prediction & Pick

Jamall Emmers will certainly have the boxing advantage in this one and could win easily if he's able to keep this fight standing. He's much more experienced and has faced wrestlers in the past, so look for him to continue boasting his 100% takedown defense rate. Jenkins landed takedowns easily in his first fight, but they won't come as easily against Emmers. This fight is completely dependent on whether Jenkins can land his takedowns or not. For the prediction, let's go with Jack Jenkins to battle some adversity early and eventually grind out a win as the underdog.

Final Jamall Emmers-Jack Jenkins Prediction & Pick: Jack Jenkins (+164)