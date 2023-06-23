UFC Jacksonville: Josh Emmett vs. Ilia Topuria keeps it moving on the prelims with a fight in the men's flyweight division between Zhalgas Zhumagulov and Joshua Van. Zhumagulov is coming off three straight defeats meanwhile, Van is riding a five-fight win streak coming into his short-notice promotional debut. With that said, check out our UFC odds series for our Zhumagulov-Van prediction and pick.

Zhalgas Zhumagulov (14-8) has had his fair share of bad luck in his time with the UFC. He has been on the wrong side of some questionable decisions and has had back-to-back opponents pull out of scheduled fights right before it was time to fight. This will be his third scheduled opponent in two months when he takes on newcomer Joshua Van on Saturday.

Joshua Van (7-1) was originally scheduled to fight on Dana White's Contender Series Week 1 in August but got the call once Felipe Bunes had to withdraw due to a failed drug test. Van has been on the UFC's radar for quite some time now and he gets to showcase his skills against a tough competitor in Zhalgas Zhumagulov this Saturday at UFC Jacksonville.

Here are the UFC Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

UFC Jacksonville Odds: Zhalgas Zhumagulov-Joshua Van Odds

Zhalgas Zhumagulov: -205

Joshua Van: +164

Over 2.5 Rounds: -182

Under 2.5 Round: +142

How to Watch Zhalgas Zhumagulov vs. Joshua Van

TV: ABC

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 11:30 a.m. ET/ 8:30 a.m. PT (Prelims)

Why Zhalgas Zhumagulov Will Win

The third time is the charm for Zhalgas Zhumagulov as he will now face his third potential opponent. Each fighter has been a promotional newcomer and this time he welcomes Joshua Van to the UFC. Zhumagulov is as tough and gritty as they come but he is going to need to be extremely aggressive in this fight against Van and push him like he's never been pushed before.

Van is still fairly new to his professional MMA career with just eight fights and he hasn't seen a round three in a short time in the sport. Zhumagulov will need to utilize his experience and drag Van into deep waters if he wants to finally get himself back into the win column after everything he's been through in recent years.

Why Joshua Van Will Win

Joshua Van is one of the more exciting flyweight prospects outside of the UFC. He is quite young in his MMA career with just eight professional fights but he has finished all seven of his wins which of all come within two rounds. Van has a dynamic striking and submission game that makes him extremely dangerous everywhere.

He will need to be dangerous in the early going but also will need to keep his composure and not get too wild in there. If he gets too wild Zhumagulov could take advantage and land some takedowns with top control which would help him conserve his energy. If Van can keep up a high pace without getting taken down he can wear out Zhumagulov and eventually get the finish.

Final Zhalgas Zhumagulov-Joshua Van Prediction & Pick

This fight is going to come down to who gasses first. Van is a fighter that fights with a high pace but never has seen a round three in his career meanwhile, Zhumagulov is known to slow down as the fight progresses and he has now had to cut weight three times in two months and two times within the last seven days. If Van can avoid getting taken down I am going with the younger and more explosive fighter in Van getting the biggest win of his career this Saturday against Zhumagulov.

Final Zhalgas Zhumagulov-Joshua Van Prediction & Pick: Joshua Van (+164), Over 2.5 Rounds (-182)