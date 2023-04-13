Max Holloway is fired up for UFC Kansas City for many reasons.

Holloway returns to action for the first time since July when he faces red-hot contender Arnold Allen in the main event of UFC Kansas City.

Holloway’s last outing was a trilogy fight with featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski, but unlike the first two times he lost which were competitive, Holloway was completely outclassed and battered on this occasion.

Some critics feel given the manner of the defeat, the Hawaiian is done at the highest level and he’s been hearing it as well. That is why he plans on making a statement and reminding everyone just how good he is.

“[I need to] make a statement,” Holloway said during media day at UFC Kansas City (via MMA Fighting). “That’s in my mind. Just remind people. I guess I got a little Roy Jones in me. Y’all must’ve forgot.

“I’m hearing everybody talking, hearing the critics, hearing the media, hearing all the social media people talking. I just can’t wait to go out there and show out.”

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“Blessed” is also particularly fired up after witnessing the events of UFC 287 this past weekend.

In the main event, Israel Adesanya regained his middleweight title and also earned a first win over Alex Pereira after going 0-3 in their first three fights across kickboxing and MMA.

That gives him hope that he, too, can get a fourth fight and eventually defeat his own boogeyman in Volkanovski.

“I’m still here,” Holloway added. “I’m right here, right in front of him. People keep giving me a hard time ‘how are we going to do the fourth [fight]?’ and blah, blah, blah, this and that. Watching [Israel Adesanya] last week it was pretty inspiring.

“This is MMA. At the end of the day, anything can happen. I go out there and put a statement out there, who’s to say what happens.”