Israel Adesanya knocked down Alex Pereira in the second round of their UFC 287 title fight, but he didn’t stop throwing punches even after his epic victory.

In a rather brutal message to his doubters and critics, Adesanya made sure to emphasize that he is the UFC Middleweight champion once again and that he just beat one of his biggest rivals in the game. Prior to the showdown, Adesanya was 0-3 against his Brazilian opponent. He may have one just once against Pereira, but Izzy definitely made a statement with his epic knockout.

“They said revenge is sweet, and if you know me, I’ve got a sweet tooth,” Adesanya said in his post-fight interview before he handed the microphone to Joe Rogan, per MMA Fighting.

Israel Adesanya put on quite the show against Alex Pereira. When it looked like he was in trouble, he came roaring back with a counter to the face that put Pereira to sleep. Even better, he used his opponent’s own arrow celebration to add insult to the injury.

Israel Adesanya is the Boss of UFC middleweight division once again. He got back his crown after knocking out Alex Pereira 👑 #UFC287 pic.twitter.com/lnJd96oD3p — Mondaylee💡 (@Mondaylee) April 9, 2023

In another strong message to the fans and the critics after the fight, Izzy shared his hope that everyone can be happy for him following his big win. After all, he definitely deserves it.

“I hope everyone of you behind the screens or in this arena can feel this level of happiness just one time in my life,” Israel Adesanya added.

The Adesanya vs. Pereira fight certainly didn’t disappoint. And after the results of the Saturday bout, it will probably be great if we can watch another battle between the two. Pereira would certainly want a rematch, anyway.