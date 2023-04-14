UFC Kansas City will continue with a wild night of fights as we return our odds series with a prediction and pick for this Bantamweight (135 lb) matchup. Aaron Phillips will once again try for his first UFC win as he takes on the debuting star from Peru, Gaston Bolanos. Check out our UFC odds series for our Phillips-Bolanos prediction and pick.

Aaron Phillips is 12-4 in his professional career and has yet to earn his first UFC win after going 0-3 in his short stint with the promotion. His debut came in 2014 at UFC 173, where he went on to lose the fight and his next two after. He’s been somewhat active in the World Fighting Championships promotion, but will be coming into this fight having lost his last one to Jack Shore by submission. Phillips stands 5’9″ with a 69-inch reach.

Gaston Bolanos is 6-3 in his professional fighting career and will be making his long-awaited UFC debut in this one. He’s spent his entire career with Bellator where he’s seen success over very solid competition. This will certainly be a step-up for him, but Bolanos is ready to prove that his skill-set belongs in the UFC. While he had two uncharacteristic losses recently, he’s coming off TKO-win in Bellator 277 a year ago. Bolanos stands 5’7″ with a 70.5-inch reach.

Here are the UFC Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

UFC Kansas City Odds: Aaron Phillips-Gaston Bolanos Odds

Aaron Phillips: +162

Gaston Bolanos: -210

Over (2.5) rounds: +112

Under (2.5) rounds: -142

How to Watch Aaron Phillips vs. Gaston Bolanos

TV: ESPN+

Stream: ESPN App, UFC Fight Pass

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Time: 5:30 p.m. ET/ 2:30 p.m. PT (Prelims)

*Watch sports LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why Aaron Phillips Will Win

Aaron Phillips will have the slight edge in experience having already made a few appearances in the UFC, and he’ll have his back is against the wall as he tries to avoid a fourth-straight loss. A very fast striker who mixes in high kicks very seamlessly, Phillips has a foundational game behind his Tae Kwon Do. He’s bouncy on his feet and will stay at range when he needs to, but can pepper opponents with elbows and knees in-close. He also has a Brazilian Jiu Jitsu black belt and can hold his own on the ground if he needs to.

While Phillips has had success in other organizations, he’s seemed a step slow in his fights against UFC competition. If he’s not gunning for a knockout win, Phillips has the capability of point-fighting his way to a decision. However, with the UFC stacked with killers, he’ll have to press the action and keep the judges out of it if he wants definitive wins. Against Bolanos, he’ll have to be patient in keeping distance and wait for the right moment to throw one of his patented high kicks.

Why Gaston Bolanos Will Win

Fans have been calling for Bolanos to get a shot in the UFC since his stellar 5-1 start in Bellator. At 6-3, Bolanos has won all of his fights by KO/TKO. He’s a devastating puncher and fights with a traditional Muay Thai stance and background. He has a ton of power in his hands and can easily put opponents out with his tight hooks. Bolanos is quick to start working to the body and will do so with a combination of front kicks and uppercuts. Watch for his heavy leg kicks to be a big factor in this one – he throws them flat-footed and puts a ton of power behind them.

The only gap in Bolanos’ game thus far is that he will often surrender defense for his own offense, putting him in compromising positions at times. His two losses have shown that he can get tired and undisciplined during a fight, so he’ll have to make sure he takes his opponent seriously and trains properly here. While he’s dealt with an injury recently, Bolanos should be coming into this fight fully healthy. Look for him to be aggressive and bring this one to Phillips early.

Final Aaron Phillips-Gaston Bolanos Prediction & Pick

Phillips has a decent skill-set and will have certainly trained hard for his second go-around in the UFC. In this fight, however, he’s slightly overmatched by Bolanos and the betting lines reflect it. If Bolanos can be patient and conserve his energy, he’ll do enough to get the win as the better fighter. The leg kicks will be the difference here as Bolanos will be the more active striker. With the prediction, let’s take Gaston Bolanos to get the win in his debut.

Final Aaron Phillips-Gaston Bolanos Prediction & Pick: Gaston Bolanos (-210)