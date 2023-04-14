Our coverage of UFC Kansas City: Holloway vs. Allen will continue as we give you another prediction and pick for this exciting fight in the Lightweight (155 lb) Division. “Groovy” Lando Vannata will take on the 23-year old prospect Daniel Zellhuber from Mexico. This fight has the potential for some great moments. Check out our UFC odds series for our Vannata-Zellhuber prediction and pick.

Lando Vannata is 12-6-2 in his MMA career and has gone 4-6-2 in his fights under the UFC. He hasn’t been able to string together wins and has alternated wins and losses, going 3-4 in his last seven fights. He’s most recently coming off a submission loss to Charles Jourdain and will need to make a big statement here with a win as the slight underdog. Vannata stands 5’9″ and has a 71-inch reach.

Daniel Zellhuber is 12-1 in his MMA career and is still looking for his first UFC win after dropping his debut to Trey Ogden. Zellhuber impressed on Dana White’s Contender Series with a UD win, but couldn’t stay undefeated against Ogden in a stunning loss as a heavy favorite. He’ll look to make big strides forward as he takes on another tested opponent. Zellhuber stands 6’1″ and has a 77-inch reach.

Here are the UFC Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

UFC Kansas City Odds: Lando Vannata-Daniel Zellhuber Odds

Lando Vannata: +102

Daniel Zellhuber: -130

Over (2.5) rounds: -196

Under (2.5) rounds: +152

How to Watch Lando Vannata vs. Daniel Zellhuber

TV: ESPN+

Stream: ESPN App, UFC Fight Pass

Time: 5:30 p.m. ET/ 2:30 p.m. PT (Prelims)

Why Lando Vannata Will Win

Lando Vannata works everything behind his biggest strength in the wrestling department. When he’s throwing strikes, they’re usually used as a set-up for a takedown or are closely followed by one. Vannata prides himself on having a good gas tank and likes to wear his opponents out with his chain wrestling. Against the cage, Vannata is very strong and has a stocky frame that helps him gain leverage on bigger opponents. Against a tall, lengthy guy like Zellhuber, Vannata could see a lot of success if he’s able to lock his hands behind him.

It’s important to note that Vannata will be moving up a class from his usual Featherweight and will have switched camps ahead of this one, now training with Trevor Wittman in Colorado. His training at altitude with the likes of Justin Gaethje and Cory Sandhagen could be an indication that Vannata is looking to beat Zellhuber with his wrestling. It’ll be the clear path to victory for him as we’ve seen Zellhuber struggle on the ground in the past. If Vannata could land a few crucial takedowns, he could very well win this fight on position control alone.

Why Daniel Zellhuber Will Win

Daniel Zellhuber is a highly-touted prospect with a dangerous striking game and a massive frame for the Lightweight Division. He’ll have the significant size advantage against Vannata highlighted by a 6-inch edge in reach. Zellhuber will also be welcoming Vannata to his home division, so look for him to do a good job in using his leverage and staying on his feet here. If Zellhuber can keep the fight standing, he’ll have a big advantage with his fast striking and will look to land the bigger shots.

Zellhuber had a serious hiccup in his last fight when he underestimated the ground capabilities of Trey Ogden. He’ll have to be extra-diligent in this fight as he knows the takedown attempts will be coming from Vannata. If he can stuff the shots and keep this fight at striking range, Zellhuber will see a ton of success in utilizing his reach advantage. He should look to add in the leg kicks and compromise the mobility of Vannata.

Final Lando Vannata-Daniel Zellhuber Prediction & Pick

This is a classic striker vs. wrestler matchup and with a near-even line, there’s no telling who has the clear edge in this one. While Zellhuber will have the big advantage on the feet, we’ve seen him struggle to stuff takedowns and get off the ground. He’s never faced a wrestler like Vannata so it’ll be interesting to see if he can stay on his feet. The X-factor here is Vannata’s training at elevation with his new camp. It’s clear that he’ll look to wrestle with Zellhuber and believes that’s his best chance at winning. With the prediction, let’s go with the small underdog in Vannata.

Final Lando Vannata-Daniel Zellhuber Prediction & Pick: Lando Vannata (+102)