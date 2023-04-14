Holloway vs. Allen inches closer as the UFC Kansas City Main Card continues with this next matchup in the Light Heavyweight (205 lb) Division. Canada’s own Tanner Boser will make the drop in weight to face off against Moldova’s Ion Cutelaba. You won’t want to blink during this one. Check out our UFC odds series for our Boser-Cutelaba prediction and pick.

Tanner Boser is 20-9-1 in his professional career and has gone 4-4 in the UFC. With 11 KO/TKO wins to his name, Boser will fight for the first time at 205 lbs. He was always a smaller heavyweight, usually weighing in around 225 lbs, but has managed to stay durable in a tough division. He’s 1-3 in his last fours fights and hopes that he can have a big power advantage at his new weight. Boser stands 6’2″ and has a 75.5-inch reach.

Ion Cutelaba is 16-9-1 in his MMA career and has gone 5-8-1 while in the UFC. Aptly nicknamed “The Hulk”, Cutelaba looks to smash opponents with his aggressive style, but has toned it back in his recent fights. His last win was in 2021 against Devin Clark. Since, Cutelaba has lost his last three consecutive fights, all by finish and two in the first round. He’ll be needing this win in a big way. Cutelaba stands 6’1″ with a 75-inch reach.

Here are the UFC Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

UFC Kansas City Odds: Tanner Boser-Ion Cutelaba Odds

Tanner Boser: +108

Ion Cutelaba: -132

Over (1.5) rounds: -140

Under (1.5) rounds: +110

How to Watch Tanner Boser vs. Ion Cutelaba

TV: ESPN, ESPN+

Stream: ESPN App, UFC Fight Pass, fuboTV

Time: 8:30 p.m. ET/ 5:30 p.m. PT (Main Card)

Why Tanner Boser Will Win

Despite what people may think of Tanner Boser’s fighting style and how he gets hit too often, he’s actually never been finished as one of the lighter heavyweight fighters on the roster. Boser’s durability is scary considering the amount of wars he’s been involved in. He’s feeling great ahead of his weight cut and expects this to be a “car crash” of a fight. Given his power, Boser feels confident that if he can get in close, he’ll be able to withstand more than his opponent can. It’ll be interesting to see what the cut does to his durability, but if his chin is anything like it has been, he’ll be impossible to put away.

Tanner Boser is deceptively athletic and has a great jiu jitsu background that he leans on in bad spots. Cutelaba is very aggressive with his ground-and-pound, so there could be some openings for Boser to work something from the bottom. Look for him to be patient on the feet until the two start swinging. Boser should look to engage in the clinch and land with his dirty boxing. The uglier the fight gets, the more it favors Boser.

Why Ion Cutelaba Will Win

Ion Cutelaba was looking like a real contender early in his career, but a number of injuries, cancelled bouts, and bad losses have sent him on a different trajectory. Having lost three in a row all by finish now, Cutelaba will have to reinvent himself and search for answers with different tactics if he wants to be successful. His chin isn’t what it once was, so he can’t lend himself to another all-out war. Cutelaba could have an advantage in the wrestling here, but it’ll be crucial for him to conserve his energy and not gas out quickly. He hasn’t faired well if the fight makes it past the first round.

Cutelaba will be the faster fighter in the and should use his foot movement to circle away from Boser. Boser likes to crowd his opponents and get in their face, so it’ll be key for Cutelaba to stay calm and throw accurate shots from his back foot. Cutelaba could prove to be the stronger fighter on the cage, so look for him to find a takedown or control time to steal a round. Cutelaba will have to be mindful of Bosers sneaky ground game, so look for him to find top position and not give it up easily.

Final Tanner Boser-Ion Cutelaba Prediction & Pick

It’ll be interesting to see Tanner Boser in this new weight class. While he’s not cutting a ton of weight (around 20 lbs), he’ll still only be slightly bigger than Cutelaba. Don’t be surprised if Cutelaba stuns some people with his raw strength here. However, his chin is too compromised and he hasn’t been able to find answers lately. Until we see something different, we’ll fade Cutelaba with the prediction and play the odds with a Tanner Boser victory here.

Final Tanner Boser-Ion Cutelaba Prediction & Pick: Tanner Boser (+108)