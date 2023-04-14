The UFC Kansas City Prelims will roll on as we take a look at the odds for this next fight in the Light Heavyweight (205 lb) Division between two MMA OG’s. Zak Cummings will move up a weight class to take on Ed Herman. Check out our UFC odds series for our Cummings-Herman prediction and pick.

Zak Cummings is 24-7 as a mixed martial artist and has a record of 9-4 with the UFC. Appearing on Season 17 of The Ultimate Fighter in 2012, Cummings’ MMA career spans all the way back to Strikeforce. He’s been putting it together lately and has won five of his last seven fights, including his last fight when he beat Alessio Di Chirico. Typically a middleweight, he’ll save himself the cut and move up a class in this one. Cummings stands 6’0″ with a 75-inch reach.

Ed Herman has a record of 24-15 and has gone 13-11 since joining the UFC. He appeared on The Ultimate Fighter Season 3 in 2006 and is making is second-stint in the UFC. At 42, he’ll be the oldest fighter on this card and has been fighting for longer than some of the youngest UFC prospects have been alive. After a period of inactivity, Herman will return to the octagon again following his loss to Alonzo Menifield in 2021. Herman stands 6’1″ with a 75-inch reach.

Here are the UFC Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

UFC Kansas City Odds: Zak Cummings-Ed Herman Odds

Zak Cummings: -230

Ed Herman: +176

Over (2.5) rounds: -180

Under (2.5) rounds: +140

How to Watch Zak Cummings vs. Ed Herman

TV: ESPN+

Stream: ESPN App, UFC Fight Pass

Time: 5:30 p.m. ET/ 2:30 p.m. PT (Prelims)

Why Zak Cummings Will Win

Zak Cummings is an already interesting fighter to begin with, but his move up to light heavyweight will make this matchup all the more intriguing. While he doesn’t possess one-punch knockout power, Cummings throws his shots with great accuracy and can volume strike his way to a win. He has very good hand speed and will be the significantly faster fighter in this one. At 38 years old, Cummings will enjoy a rare advantage as he’ll be the younger fighter by four years. If he can retain his speed at the higher weight class, he should have an easy time picking-and-popping his way to a victory.

It will be interesting to see how Cummings handles a big fighter like Herman in his own weight class. Cummings isn’t the strongest middleweight to begin with, so hopefully the move up in weight will see him add some strength. He may have a hard time in the clinch with Herman, so look for Cummings to break from in close with elbows on the exits. He has more tools to win, to it’ll be a matter of trying to do more damage as Herman is a tough guy to put out.

Why Ed Herman Will Win

It’s hard to tell where most fighters are at when they’re 42 years old and have 20 years of fighting in a cage under their belt. While Herman looks to be in continually good shape, there will always be a risk-factor when betting on his age and durability. Herman will want to walk forward on Cummings and land with his stiff jab. If he can begin to break through the arm guard of Cummings, he should be able to land some big hooks inside. Herman could look to press the action and get Cummings on the cage as he’ll be the bigger guy here.

Herman’s biggest strength is his toughness and how hard he is to put away. While his chin’s been tested, he hasn’t been TKO’d since 2016 and can take a heavy beating before showing signs of wear. As the slower fighter, he’ll have to finesse his way inside in the striking. Herman could be in better shape ahead of this one, fighting in his normal weight class. Don’t be surprised if it’s Herman who’s pushing the pace in the final rounds of the fight..

Final Zak Cummings-Ed Herman Prediction & Pick

These two are at similar stages of their careers and will have a good matchup in each other. Herman will be the bigger guy and may give Cummings some trouble if he can get him against the cage. However, Cummings just has more tools to get the win and can point-strike his way to a decision. Let’s take Cummings to get it done here with the prediction in a fight that will likely go the distance.

Final Zak Cummings-Ed Herman Prediction & Pick: Zak Cummings (-230)