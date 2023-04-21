UFC Vegas 71: Pavlovich vs. Blaydes will continue with the only women’s fight on the Main Card featuring the Flyweight (125 lb) Division. Top Brazilian prospect Iasmin Lucindo will take on TUF Season 30 finalist Brogan Walker. This fight will featured some high-level women’s MMA! Check out our UFC odds series for our Lucindo-Walker prediction and pick.

Iasmin Lucindo has an MMA record of 13-5 and will be making her second UFC appearance after dropping her debut on a main card spot to Yazmin Jauregui. Lucindo had her last bout cancelled as her opponent withdrew, so she’ll be eager to get back into action against Walker. She’s touted to be a highly-skilled prospect and could make a big statement with a win here. Lucindo stands 5’3″ with a 66-inch reach.

Brogan Walker is 7-3 as a mixed martial artist and made it to the Finale of The Ultimate Fighter as she lost to Juliana Miller. Still, Walker was awarded a contract as she’s shown a ton of promise in her development. She faced a lot of fighters in her time with Invicta FC that went on to fight in the UFC, so the competition in this one won’t be anything new for her. Walker stands 5’4″ with a 67-inch reach.

Here are the UFC Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

UFC Las Vegas Odds: Iasmin Lucindo-Brogan Walker Odds

Iasmin Lucindo: -355

Brogan Walker: +270

Over (2.5) rounds: -260

Under (2.5) rounds: +196

How to Watch Iasmin Lucindo vs. Brogan Walker

TV: ESPN+

Stream: ESPN App, UFC Fight Pass

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET/ 4:00 p.m. PT (Main Card)

Why Iasmin Lucindo Will Win

Iasmin Lucindo showed a lot of poise in her debut UFC fight as she was thrown onto a main card spot. She doesn’t have a ton of experience and has fought most of her professional fights in various regional circuits. She put on a “Fight of the Night” performance against Yazmin Jauregui and did a ton for her stock with the exciting display. It’s important to mention that she’s still only 21 years old, so she still has a lot to learn in the fight game. But given the trajectory she’s on, don’t be surprised if she’s contending for a title in the coming years.

Lucindo has a lot of power in her shots and can put opponents down quicker than most. She’s got a good base of wrestling and jiu jitsu, which helps open up her striking. She does tend to leave her hands down, however, and can eat a few shots when coming in. She displayed a great chin in her debut but will need to be more defensively-minded against someone like Brogan Walker. If Lucindo can keep her composure on the feet and not let Walker get deep on any takedowns, she should be able to finish this fight with her hands.

Why Brogan Walker Will Win

Brogan Walker was one of the more dominant fighters on TUF Season 30, but couldn’t get it done in the Finale against Juliana Miller. In that fight, Walker had trouble finding the distance in her striking. While she saw some success in the second round, her gas tank was emptied by the third as she lost to a ground-and-pound attack. We’ve seen Lucindo pour it on in a three-round fight, so Walker will have to dig deep and conserve her energy here. If she can dictate the fight with her wrestling, she should be able to win.

Walker will be at a slight disadvantage with her hands and will need to utilize head movement to avoid the combinations of Lucindo. She should look to get in close and make this dirty in the clinch with her elbows and knees. If she can manage a takedown, she should look to keep Lucindo on her back and work the ground-and-pound. Her activity will be crucial in this one so she should look to fight with a sense of urgency.

Final Iasmin Lucindo-Brogan Walker Prediction & Pick

Brogan Walker will have a really good chance to win this fight if she can effectively mix in her takedowns and notch some much-needed control time on the ground. Walker also has a good chin, but she can’t let Lucindo land clean on her. This may be hinged on whether Lucindo can make a big leap in her game since her last fight. Walker’s been fighting for some time, so look for Lucindo to just have the more explosive game here.

Final Iasmin Lucindo-Brogan Walker Prediction & Pick: Iasmin Lucindo (-355)