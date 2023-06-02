UFC Fight Night: Kara-France vs. Albazi continues live from Las Vegas as we bring you a prediction and pick for the second fight on the Main Card. Newcomers and fellow Brazilians Karine Silva and Ketlen Souza will square off in the Women's Flyweight (125 lb) Division. Don't miss these high-level prospects go to work! Check out our UFC odds series for our Silva-Souza prediction and pick.

Karine Silva is 15-4 as a fighter and has gone 1-0 in the UFC since winning a contract on Dana White's Contender Series in 2021. Both of her appearances have been highlighted by submission wins (d'arce, guillotine), showing that she's a serious threat on the ground. She fights out of a tough-nosed camp from her home in Curitiba, Brazil and will be a sizable favorite in this matchup. Silva stands 5'5″ with a 67-inch reach.

Ketlen Souza is 13-3 as a professional fighter and will be making her UFC debut in this fight. Souza will be stepping in after Silva's fight with Priscila Cachoeira fell through and will be in a huge spot on the main card of an event. She comes in on a five-fight winning streak with her two most recent wins coming in Invicta FC. She'll be in position for an upset here in her debut. Souza stands 5'3″ with a 64-inch reach.

Here are the UFC Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

UFC Las Vegas Odds: Karine Silva-Ketlen Souza Odds

Karine Silva: -245

Ketlen Souza: +186

Over (2.5) rounds: -106

Under (2.5) rounds: -120

How to Watch Karine Silva vs. Ketlen Souza

TV: ESPN, ESPN+

Stream: ESPN App, UFC Fight Pass, fuboTV

Time: 9:00 p.m. ET / 6:00 p.m. PT (Main Card)

Why Karine Silva Will Win

Karine Silva comes in as a serious finishing threat to the flyweight division and has finished in all of her 15 wins (9 KO, 6 sub). She has a very strong build and out-muscles opponents in the grappling. She was very eager to stand and strike in her last fight, to which she saw success in small bursts. Silva has a lot of power behind her shots, but she's still working on finding her range in the striking. She's at her best when she's being patient and letting the counter shots come naturally to her.

Silva was just patient enough in her last fight to find the counter-right into a takedown and notch the submission win. She should have a similar game plan here against Souza. A big focus for her will be conserving her gas tank. With the amount of strikes and leg kicks she throws, it'll be interesting to see how her cardio holds up in the third round. Silva should look to take this fight to the ground and put Souza in a world where she's uncomfortable. From there, it's only a matter of time until she finds the submission.

Why Ketlen Souza Will Win

Souza captured the Invicta FC Flyweight Championship after her two decision-wins in the organization. She gets the call-up here as an exciting prospect ready to stand-and-bang for three rounds. While she lacks the experience of Silva, she actually matches up well in terms of size and strength as Souza has a similar stocky build. She starts slow and will methodically read her opponent before opening up her striking. She did a great job of being the smaller fighter in her title win as she landed heavy blows in the clinch and on the break-aways.

Souza does a great job with her defensive foot movement and moves out the way of strikes quickly. Against a slower opponent like Silva, Souza could tire her out with her movement alone. She'll look to move in-and-out while sticking her straight shots on the entries. While Souza is strong against the fence, she's shown a tendency to get taken down. Against a grappler like Silva, she'll have to stay on her feet as long as possible to have a chance at the win.

Final Karine Silva-Ketlen Souza Prediction & Pick

Ketlen Souza has a serious chance to win this fight if she can kill Silva's cardio with her foot movement. Souza should look to stay in constant motion while popping her shots on the end of her entries. If Karine Silva begins to tire by the second round, this could be Souza's fight to win. However, the aggressiveness and power of Karine Silva may be too much for her to handle. If she's smart, she'll work for the takedown right away and try to lock in a submission here. As the sizable favorite, let's go with Silva to get this win by submission.

Final Karine Silva-Ketlen Souza Prediction & Pick: Karine Silva (-245); Win by Submission (+170)