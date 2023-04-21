We continue our UFC odds series with an analysis of the next bout on the UFC Las Vegas Prelims between ranked fighters in the Women’s Featherweight (145 lb) Division. No. 9 ranked Karol Rosa of Brazil will take on her fellow countrywomen No. 13 ranked Norma Dumont. Check out our UFC odds series for our Rosa-Dumont prediction and pick.

Karol Rosa is 16-4 as a professional fighter and has gone 5-1 since joining the UFC in 2019. She’s been very active in accepting fights and has credible wins over Joselyne Edwards, Bethe Correia, and Lina Lansburg. She’s been a solid fighter at 135 and will be moving up to face Dumont at featherweight. She’s ready to prove her ranking in a unique division as she tries to get the win. Rosa stands 5’5″ with a 67.5-inch reach.

Norma Dumont is 8-2 in her MMA career and has gone 4-2 since joining the UFC. While she lost her welcome fight to a much bigger Megan Anderson, Dumont has been able to secure wins over top prospects Felicia Spencer, Aspen Ladd, and most recently Danyelle Wolf. With her confidence at an all-time high, she’ll look to take Rosa’s spot in the rankings. Dumont stands 5’7″ with a 67-inch reach.

Here are the UFC Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

UFC Las Vegas Odds: Karol Rosa-Norma Dumont Odds

Karol Rosa: -105

Norma Dumont: -115

Over (2.5) rounds: -370

Under (2.5) rounds: +260

How to Watch Karol Rosa vs. Norma Dumont

TV: ESPN+

Stream: ESPN App, UFC Fight Pass

Time: 4:00 p.m. ET/ 1:00 p.m. PT (Prelims)

Why Karol Rosa Will Win

Karol Rosa will have the advantage here in having faced the better competition up to this point. While she hasn’t had a stellar record and doesn’t seem to be making a title run soon, getting this win over a budding prospect would do wonders for her. Rosa is good with her straight punches and could see a lot of success if Dumont doesn’t tighten up her defense and move her head off the center line. She’ll be at a slight disadvantage with the wrestling but can use her jab to keep Dumont from changing levels.

Rosa will have to be mindful of the takedowns in this one and use her knees up the middle. In the clinch, Rosa is the more aggressive fighter and can do more damage with her elbows. If she can stuff the takedowns and force Dumont to strike with her, Rosa should have the tools to outlast Dumont on the feet. She doesn’t have a ton of power behind her shots, but throws with a ton of output. If Rosa can dictate the range, she’ll take over in the striking totals.

Why Norma Dumont Will Win

Norma Dumont looked like a world-beater in her last fight against Danyelle Wolf, but it’s hard to say how her skills will stack up against a top-10 fighter like Rosa. Dumont hasn’t had the toughest resume, but it helps that she’s been winning her fights in convincing fashion. She’ll have to come into this fight with a solid game plan for the later rounds. Rosa will want to drag this one out on the feet, so Dumont should immediately look to shoot for the takedown and get to work on the ground.

Rosa is very tough to put away and Dumont certainly doesn’t put a ton of power behind her punches. Since Rosa will likely try to walk Dumont down, she should look to mix her footwork and change directions when circling. If she can throw Rosa off her rhythm, it could open up some opportunities for clean takedowns. Dumont will have to be smart in conserving energy while tiring Rosa out in the wrestling exchanges.

Final Karol Rosa-Norma Dumont Prediction & Pick

This fight is extremely close, as the odds makers have it, and will most likely be taken to a decision. Its going to be a matter of which woman can impose her game plan more. Rosa should look to box at range while stuffing takedowns. Dumont should look to mix takedowns with strikes and not let Rosa settle in to a rhythm. For the prediction, we’ll go with the experience of Karol Rosa to be the deciding factor. If she can keep her striking steady, she’ll be able to win as the more complete fighter.

Final Karol Rosa-Norma Dumont Prediction & Pick: Karol Rosa (-105)