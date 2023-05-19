Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He covers all combat sports, from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advice or some breaking news, Garrett is your guy.

UFC Vegas 73 Mackenzie Dern vs. Angela Hill: keeps it moving up the prelims with a fight between Orion Cosce and Gilbert Urbina in the welterweight division. Cosce is coming off his first win his UFC career with a dominant performance against Blood Diamond. Urbina is making his return after almost a two-year layoff after his loss at The Ultimate Fighter Season 29 finale. With that said, check out our UFC odds series for our Cosce-Urbina prediction and pick.

Orion Cosce (8-1) got his shot in the UFC with a dominant win on the Contender Series and he looked he was going to do more of the same in his debut until Phil Rowe had a great comeback win. His next fight he showed what he capabilities were when the UFC signed him with a dominant performance against Blood Diamond. He’s now looking for his first winning streak inside the octagon as he takes on Gilbert Urbina.

Gilber Urbina (6-3) is making his return to the welterweight division as he moved up in weight to compete on season 29 of The Ultimate Fighter. Things didn’t go his way when he got his second chance of winning the show but he is looking to right that wrong and get back on track this weekend against Orion Cosce.

Here are the UFC Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

UFC Las Vegas Odds: Orion Cosce-Gilbert Urbina Odds

Orion Cosce: -120

Gilbert Urbina: -102

Over 2.5 Rounds: +108

Under 2.5 Round: -136

UFC Las Vegas: How to Watch Orion Cosce vs. Gilbert Urbina

TV: ESPN+

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 4:00 p.m. ET/ 1:00 p.m. PT (Prelims)

Why Orion Cosce Will Win

Orion Cosce comes from a wrestling background and has displayed the ability to take the fight to where he is most comfortable in all of his fights. His gas tank is what failed him in his only loss against Phil Rowe which seemed to be fixed in his fight against Blood Diamond.

On the feet, Urbina certainly has an advantage but being in the Apex where Cosce is quite comfortable he should be able to get on the inside and take him for a ride. We have seen Urbina get controlled in his time on The Ultimate Fighter which should still be the case here this weekend. That gives Cosce a great chance of keeping his winning ways going.

Why Gilbert Urbina Will Win

Gilbert Urbina is the third Urbina brother trying to make it in the UFC and hopefully third time is the charm. Urbina will sport a 4″ in height and reach advantages in this fight against the wrestler in Cosce. He knows how to utilize that height and reach well when he is at range on the feet.

He will need to use all of the physical gifts that he has to keep Cosce at the end of his strikes. Urbina knows that Cosce will be pressing forward to try to get into the clinch so he will have to use his length to counter as he comes inside. If he is able to make Cosce pay for just pressing forward, defend the takedowns and get up if taken down he has the ability to score the upset.

Final Orion Cosce-Gilbert Urbina Prediction & Pick

Orion Cosce has the right style to give Gilbert Urbina fits with his grinding wrestling and top control. The problem is Cosce has had problems with tall and lanky fighters before and Urbina fits the bill. I expect the length and striking of Urbina will be too much for Cosce on the feet and he will have trouble controlling Urbina for long stretches of time. Ultimately, Urbina gets taken down early but come back for a late finish as Cosce fades yet again.

Final Orion Cosce-Gilbert Urbina Prediction & Pick: Gilbert Urbina -102