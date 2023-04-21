Our coverage of UFC Las Vegas: Pavlovich vs. Blaydes will continue with this next fight in the Women’s Flyweight (125 lb) Division. Dueling Brazilians square off as Priscila Cachoeira takes on Karine Silva. Check out our UFC odds series for our Cachoeira-Silva prediction and pick.

Priscila Cachoeria is 12-4 as a professional fighter and has gone an even 4-4 since joining the UFC. While she started her UFC tenure off at 0-3, she’s been able to bounce back with big wins over fighters like Ji Yeon Kim and most recently Ariane Lipski. She’s hoping that one more win could propel her into the top-15 rankings. Cachoeira stands 5’7″ with a 65-inch reach.

Karine Silva is 15-4 in her mixed martial arts career and won her debut fight in the UFC after earning a contract on DWCS. She’s won her last four fights all by different submissions and is a lethal finisher on the ground. After a submission win in her debut, Silva is more than ready for a step-up in competition as she faces Cachoeira. Silva stands 5’5″ with a 67-inch reach.

Here are the UFC Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

UFC Las Vegas Odds: Priscila Cachoeira-Karine Silva Odds

Priscila Cachoeira: +152

Karine Silva: -188

Over (1.5) rounds: -144

Under (1.5) rounds: +114

How to Watch Priscila Cachoeira vs. Karine Silva

TV: ESPN+

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Stream: ESPN App, UFC Fight Pass

Time: 4:00 p.m. ET/ 1:00 p.m. PT (Prelims)

Why Priscila Cachoeira Will Win

Priscila Cachoeira is a dangerous opponent for any fighter making their first few appearances in the octagon. She’s a very pesky striker and has relentless forward pressure. She has a very long reach for the division and uses it to her advantage by popping jabs and straights down the middle. If Silva decides to stand in front of her, Cachoeira will likely piece her up on the feet with her steady striking. Look for Cachoeira to make use of her elbows anytime Silva tries to get in close.

To win this fight Cachoeira will have to be patient and not catch herself in a takedown. Silva has very slick jiu jitsu and we’ve seen Cachoeira get submitted twice before. She’ll have to work the takedown defense and try to damage Silva in the clinch. If she’s active with her sharp elbows and knees, it could stifle any wrestling attacks from Silva. Look for Cachoeira to lean on her gas tank in this one.

Why Karine Silva Will Win

Karine Silva comes into the UFC as a very dangerous jiu jitsu artist with seven of her 15 wins coming by way of submission. On the ground, she’s very slick in working submissions to all parts of the body. She’s lethal with her chokes and likes to use the D’Arce and guillotine. She’s also very versed in leg locks and can threaten with heel hooks at any point of the fight. She’ll be outmatched on the feet, so it’ll be important for Silva to keep her defense strong and engage the grappling when the time is right.

The biggest challenge for Silva will be closing the distance and working the takedown. Cachoeira is very stiff and hard to bring down, so Silva should look to get her pressing against the cage as she looks for a double-leg. On the ground, Cachoeira is no slouch, so it’ll take a clean effort from Silva to tie her up in something. If Silva can mitigate the striking attack while threatening the takedown, she should be able to win this fight.

Final Priscila Cachoeira-Karine Silva Prediction & Pick

Priscila Cachoeira can win this fight if she’s able to stuff the takedowns and do damage in the clinch situations against Silva. Still, we’ve seen Cachoeira in many fire-fights and she’s usually quick to toss her game plan out the window. Silva will be fresher in this situation and will have a huge advantage in dictating where this fight takes place. Let’s go with Silva to get the win and predict a submission finish.

Final Priscila Cachoeira-Karine Silva Prediction & Pick: Karine Silva (-188); by Submission (+170); OVER 1.5 Rounds (-144)