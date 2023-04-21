Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He covers all combat sports, from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advice or some breaking news, Garrett is your guy.

UFC Vegas 71: Pavlovich vs. Blaydes keeps on moving on the prelims when bantamweights clash in a fight between Rani Yahya and Montel Jackson. Yahya is a bonafide veteran of the UFC looking to take out rising prospect Montel “Quik” Jackson. Will Yahya’s grappling and Jackson’s power and aggressive fighting style this is going to be a great scrap! Check out our UFC odds series for our Yahya-Jackson prediction and pick.

Rani Yahya (28-10-1) is surprisingly on a 5-1-1 run at 38 years old but he hasn’t fought since November 2021. He is fighting someone that has all the intangibles to beat him but he has beat those odds time and time again. Yahya would look like to defy the odds yet again and take out the top prospect on Saturday night.

Montel Jackson (12-2) is a fighter that has been on everyone’s breakout list but since he fights no more than once or twice a year you sometimes forget about him. When he does fight you certainly remember why he was on the top of the list of fighters who should contend for the title in the future. Jackson will look to remind everyone who must have forgot about him this Saturday.

Here are the UFC Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

UFC Las Vegas Odds: Rani Yahya-Montel Jackson Odds

Rani Yahya: +440

Montel Jackson: -650

Over (1.5) rounds: 2.5 (+154)

Under (1.5) rounds: 2.5 (-200)

How to Watch Rani Yahya vs. Montel Jackson

TV: ESPN+

Stream: ESPN App

Time: 4:00 p.m. ET/ 1:00 p.m. PT (Prelims)

Why Rani Yahya Will Win

Rani Yahya is the true definitely of a savvy veteran in this sport. He is coming up on his 20th UFC fight and has amassed a 13-4-1-1 record. You would think a fighter with as much experience as Yahya has he would progress in his striking but instead, he just perfected what he has been good at which is his grappling.

His striking is just serviceable enough to get the fight in close and then work his magic in the grappling department. Jackson has shown good takedown defense but Yahya isn’t your traditional wrestler as he will take this fight to the mat any way that he possibly can. Jackson also yet to face a high-level Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu black belt like Yahya so things could get hairy if and when it does hit the mat.

Why Montel Jackson Will Win

Montel Jackson gets better and better after every fight. The UFC brass has been steadily raising the level of his competition as he has gone through his current three-fight winning streak. Jackson now gets to face the aforementioned Yahya in hopes of getting a number next to his name after extending that winning streak to four.

Jackson is the third tallest bantamweight fighter standing at 5’10” but he has the longest reach in the division at 75″. That gives him a 4″ height and 8″ reach advantage in this fight against Yahya. It is safe to say that as long as Jackson keeps this fight on the feet and at his range it is his fight to lose.

Final Rani Yahya-Montel Jackson Prediction & Pick

This is classic grappler vs. striker matchup and a fight where the striker should get the job done. Yahya is just at the tail end of his career even though he is on a 5-1-1 streak at age 38. Jackson is the bigger, stronger, and quicker fighter and should be able to keep this fight on the feet where he should punish the aging fighter.

Final Rani Yahya-Montel Jackson Prediction & Pick: Montel Jackson (-650)