As the UFC Vegas 71 Prelims draw to a close, we’ll be set to bring you the odds and pick for the Featured Prelim bout of the night in the Lightweight (155 lb) Division. Ricky Glenn will go to battle against Christos Giagos in a very close fight. Check out our UFC odds series for our Glenn-Giagos prediction and pick.

Ricky Glenn has a professional record of 22-6-2 and has gone 4-3-1 since joining the UFC. He’s traded wins and losses against lesser-known competition and will be coming into this fight 2-2-1 in his last five. His most recent bout was a Majority Draw to Grant Dawson. He’ll look for a more definitive result against Giagos on Saturday. Glenn stands 6’0″ and has a 70.5-inch reach.

Christos Giagos has a record of 19-10 as a professional and is 5-6 under the UFC. He’s had to face some of the division’s toughest fighters including Thiago Moises, Arman Tsarukyan, and had to fight Charles Oliveira in his debut. Giagos is coming in having lost his last two fights and will be hoping to get back on the winning track. He stands 5’10” with a 71.5-inch reach.

Here are the UFC Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

UFC Las Vegas Odds: Ricky Glenn-Christos Giagos Odds

Ricky Glenn: -152

Christos Giagos: +124

Over (2.5) rounds: -174

Under (2.5) rounds: +136

How to Watch Ricky Glenn vs. Christos Giagos

TV: ESPN+

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Stream: ESPN App, UFC Fight Pass

Time: 4:00 p.m. ET/ 1:00 p.m. PT (Prelims)

Why Ricky Glenn Will Win

Ricky Glenn is a former World Series of Fighting Featherweight Champion. He has a good striking base and fights like a traditional boxer in the pocket. He has a good chin under distress but will waver his output if he can’t find striking range early. His style has also lacked consistency in his recent contests. While he’s capable of boxing his way to a unanimous decision victory, he’s been stifled by the likes of Myles Jury in disappointing 30-27 performances. There’s really no telling which version of Glenn will show up to this fight, but his best version could handle Giagos in the boxing.

Glenn will have to get in-close with Giagos and box his way to the chin. If he can land tight elbows and uppercuts, he should be able to get through the arm guard of Giagos. Look for Glenn to work in some of his takedowns as well if he’s finding success in the boxing. He’s the best version of himself when he’s boxing and wrestling, so look for him to try and wear on the gas tank of Giagos.

Why Christos Giagos Will Win

Christos Giagos will have the advantage in athleticism in this contest and will be the more explosive fighter. He should look to crowd Glenn early and land some big attacks. We’ve seen his gas tank waver in previous fights, so it’ll be a huge point of emphasis for Giagos to conserve his energy and be mindful of the pace he sets. If he decides to adrenaline-dump early, Glenn will walk him down for the rest of the fight. Glenn did, however, struggle defending the takedown in his last fight. If Giagos can work his chain wrestling consistently for three rounds, he should be able to win the fight on control time.

The pacing will be the biggest key for Giagos in the one. If he uses too much energy in the first round and wavers his offense, Glenn will almost certainly be the more active fighter. However, if Giagos can approach this fight with the long-game in mind, he should have to tools to be better than Glenn wherever this fight goes. Look for Giagos to land with power early and rely on his wrestling in the later rounds.

Final Ricky Glenn-Christos Giagos Prediction & Pick

Giagos has a ton of great talent to work with at Kill Cliff FC, but he’ll still have to figure out the unique Southpaw look of Ricky Gleen. While Giagos will have the big advantage in the wrestling, he tends to keep his head up when he closes the distance. If Glenn can find the jab, he could edge Giagos by the thinnest of margins. At this price, taking Glenn is a huge gamble as the odds should be closer to a pick’em. It could be worth taking a look at the over here.

Final Ricky Glenn-Christos Giagos Prediction & Pick: Ricky Glenn (-152); OVER 2.5 Rounds (-174)