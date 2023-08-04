UFC Nashville: Cory Sandhagen vs. Rob Font continues on the prelims with a fight in the flyweight division between Cody Durden and Jake Hadley. Durden is coming off three straight wins into this short-notice fight meanwhile, Hadley has won two in a row coming into this fight. With that said, check out our UFC odds series for our Durden-Hadley prediction and pick.

Cody Durden (15-4-1) had a rough start to his UFC career with a 1-2-1 record but he has since rattled off three straight dominant performances. He was already scheduled to face Bruno Silva at UFC Vegas on September 23rd but once they heard Jake Hadley needed an opponent, he put his name in the mix and got the call. He said if all goes well this weekend he will be fighting twice in a six-week span as he looks to get his fourth win in a row against Jake Hadley.

Jake Hadley (10-1) finally gets into the win column after taking a tough debut loss against Allan Nascimento and has since won two straight, most recently a bonus-winning finish of Malcolm Gordon. He was getting ready to take on the grapple-heavy fighter in Tagir Ulanbekov before he had to pull out of the fight due to injury and now he gets to take on another relentless grappler in Cody Durden. Hadley will be looking to keep his winning streak intact when he takes on No. 13 ranked Cody Durden this Saturday night.

Here are the UFC Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

UFC 291Nashville Odds: Cody Durden-Jake Hadley Odds

Cody Durden: +160

Jake Hadley: -200

Over 2.5 Rounds: -122

Under 2.5 Rounds: -106

How to Watch Cody Durden vs. Jake Hadley

TV: ESPN

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 6:00 p.m. ET/ 5:00 p.m. PT (Prelims)

Why Cody Durden Will Win

Cody Durden had a rough start to his UFC career going 1-2-1 but has since rattled off three straight dominant victories. He is stepping in to face off against Jake Hadley with just under three weeks' notice even though he had a scheduled fight next month at the Apex. Durden is one of the fighters that are always looking to get in there and get dirty and take it to his opponents which is exactly what he will do against Hadley.

Durden puts on a relentless pace that not many in the flyweight division can match. This will be the first time that Hadley will have to deal with a high pace for 15 minutes Durden comes at him with. Hadley certainly has the better striking of the two and will need to keep this fight on the feet but that is easier said than done, ask Charles Johnson and Carlos Mota about it. Those two had significant striking advantages but were dominated by Durden's relentless grappling that they just couldn't get off any offense.

Why Jake Hadley Will Win

Jake Hadley dropped his UFC debut against Allan Nascimento who he just seemingly underestimated. He has since won two in a row most recently with a bonus finish of Malcolm Gordon in his last fight. Haldey displayed some great striking in that matchup where he ended Gordon with a beautiful liver shot that just crumpled him. He has some slick boxing and mixes it to the body and to the head very well, there's not many in the flyweight division that can hang with Hadley on the feet.

Hadley also has some very good submissions just like he showed off in his fight against Carlos Candelario when he synched up that triangle choke after he got taken down. He will need to fight his fight and that is to take the center of the octagon and pressure Durden, if he lets Durden dictate the pace of the fight then he is probably going to have to defend relentless takedowns for the majority of this fight. If Hadley can sprawl and brawl it's his fight to lose.

Final Cody Durden-Jake Hadley Prediction & Pick

This is going to be a fantastic matchup between two of the best that the flyweight division has to offer. Hadley is going to need to land some heavy and early on Durden as he comes barreling forward looking to take Hadley down and get this into his wheelhouse. Durden has shown to have a good chin in the majority of his fights which leads me to believe he can take what Hadley throws at him. If Durden doesn't gas out going for takedowns which he has shown to happen in the past he should be able to just drown Hadley with his relentless takedowns and secure a decision victory as an underdog yet again.

Final Cody Durden-Jake Hadley Prediction & Pick: Cody Durden (+160), Over 2.5 Rounds (-122)