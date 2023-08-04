UFC Nashville: Cory Sandhagen vs. Rob Font continues on the main card with a fight in the featherweight division between Diego Lopes and Gavin Tucker. Lopes is coming off a hard-fought loss in his short-notice UFC debut meanwhile, Tucker is coming off a lengthy 29-month after getting knocked out by Dan Ige in his last fight back in March 2021. With that said, check out our UFC odds series for our Lopes-Tucker prediction and pick.

Diego Lopes (21-6) had tough luck loss in his short-notice debut fight at UFC 288 against Movsar Evloev. He showed the UFC fans that he has what it takes to hang in there with the best in the UFC's featherweight division. With 19 of his 21 wins coming inside the distance he is a very dangerous comeback fight for Gavin Tucker and will look to bring it to him this weekend at UFC Nashville.

Gavin Tucker (13-2) is coming off a very lengthy layoff of 29 months due to some nagging injuries after suffering a knockout loss to Dan Ige back in March 2021. Before that loss to Ige, Tucker won three straight but now he's coming into his return fight at 37 years old against a hungry up-and-coming prospect in Lopes that will be looking to take him out. Tucker will look to spoil Lopes' coming out party and give him the vet lesson this Saturday at UFC Nashville.

Here are the UFC Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

UFC Nashville Odds: Diego Lopes-Gavin Tucker Odds

Diego Lopes: -172

Gavin Tucker: +144

Over 2.5 Rounds: -102

Under 2.5 Rounds: -126

How to Watch Diego Lopes vs. Gavin Tucker

TV: ESPN

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 9:00 p.m. ET/ 5:00 p.m. PT (Main Card)

Why Diego Lopes Will Win

Diego Lopes showcased his abilities on the big stage at UFC 288 when he took on top-ranked featherweight contender Movsar Evloev. Evloev was a massive favorite coming into the fight but Lopes shortly showed that he was much better than the betting lines suggested. Lopes fights out of the famed Lobo Gym in Jalisco, Mexico where the current flyweight champion Alex Grasso resides. He is the Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu coach there as he is a high-level black belt and with his 11 submission victories in 21 fights show that he is always looking to snatch up a submission.

That doesn't mean Lopes isn't a great strike because eight of his 21 wins have come by knockout and actually the two wins prior to his UFC debut were both knockout victories. He also has a distinct height and reach advantage in this fight with 5″ of height and 4″ in reach over Gavin Tucker. Tucker is still a tough and dangerous fighter with power in his hands a Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu black belt to fall back on as well. Lopes will need to be cautious just being reckless in there but if he is able to stay composed, having more ways to win this fight certainly gives him the edge to get it done.

Why Gavin Tucker Will Win

Gavin Tucker was looking like a true contender until he stepped up on short notice against Dan Ige and derailed the hype train quickly. He has since been on the shelf for 29 months due to nagging injuries and is now coming back into action at age 37 which is never a good thing but what he still has going for him is that is a very dangerous fighter and can finish the fight anywhere that it goes.

Tucker has finished 10 of his 13 wins which is split between four knockouts and six submissions. He has only been finished once in his two losses and has never been submitted in his 15-fight professional career, showing that he can possibly contend with Lopes if the fight does hit the mat. As long as Tucker can keep this fight on the feet and he can navigate through the reach of Lopes he can cause the upset in his return fight.

Final Diego Lopes-Gavin Tucker Prediction & Pick

It's never a good thing when a fighter at age 37 is coming off a 29-month due to nagging injuries and then gets paired up with a fighter about a decade younger that is a finisher by nature. Tucker could be in a world of trouble if he is rusty even the slightest against a fighter like Lopes who will be bringing the fight to him from the opening bell. Lopes however can't take Tucker lightly because he's been out for so long because he can't get caught lacking at any moment. Ultimately, Lopes being the bigger and younger fighter with more ways to win than Tucker gives him the edge in his second fight in the UFC to start making a name for himself in the featherweight division.

Final Diego Lopes-Gavin Tucker Prediction & Pick: Diego Lopes (-172), Over 2.5 Rounds (-102)