We're back with another prediction and pick as the UFC Nashville Main Card begins to heat up. This next bout takes place in the Light Heavyweight (205 lb) Division as Tanner Boser faces Aleksa Camur. Both guys are in desperate need of a win. Check out our UFC odds series for our Boser-Camur prediction and pick.

Tanner Boser (20-10-1) has gone 4-5 since joining the UFC in 2019. Fighting at Heavyweight for most of his career, Boser decided to make the cut and move down for his last fight against Ion Cutelaba. He wasn't able to come out with the win but he's back at Light Heavyweight and feels as though this is the best weight class for him. Boser stands 6'2″ with a 75.5-inch reach.

Aleksa Camur (6-2) has gone 1-2 in the UFC since 2020. While he won his debut, Camur was outwrestled by William Knight and outstruck against Nicolae Negumereanu in his following fights. He hasn't fought in over two years and the thought is that he's been taking time away to improve his game. He'll face a tough test in fighting a hungry Tanner Boser. Camur stands 6'1″ with a 74-inch reach.

Here are the UFC Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

UFC Nashville Odds: Tanner Boser-Aleksa Camur Odds

Tanner Boser: -170

Aleksa Camur: +132

Over (2.5) rounds: -148

Under (2.5) rounds: +116

How to Watch Tanner Boser vs. Aleksa Camur

TV: ESPN

Stream: ESPN+, UFC Fight Pass, fuboTV

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Time: 9:00 p.m. ET/ 6:00 p.m. PT (Main Card)

*Watch sports LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why Tanner Boser Will Win

Everyone was under the impression that Tanner Boser would come out and steamroll Ion Cutelaba in his move down the Light Heavyweight. Boser looks better on the scales than he has in his whole career, but it didn't translate to a win as he got knocked out by Cutelaba. It's tough to tell whether Boser underperformed or Cutelaba looked his best, but he's in a serious spot to redeem himself against someone with a fraction of the fights he has under his belt. Coming off the knockout, Boser will be hungry for a win but will have to be patient in chasing it.

To win this fight, Boser will have to abandon his “kill or be killed” attitude inside of the ring. He's always ready for an all-out war and he's typically the one landing damaging shots in the exchanges. However, his chin's taken a serious toll over the last five fights and he shouldn't look to test it against a young prospect with a lot of power. Boser should look to work on the outside and find a takedown when it comes. He should be most comfortable staying on top and landing ground-and-pound.

Why Aleksa Camur Will Win

Aleksa Camur hasn't had a ton of experience inside of the cage and it'll be interesting to see how a two-year layoff affects his level of comfort in there. He's been away from the sport working on his own game, so it's a promising sign that he's coming back when he feels fully ready. He's been a protege of Stipe Miocic for years now and has done tremendous work inside of their camp. Camur has great boxing capabilities and will have only gotten sharper during the time off. He'll hope that his wrestling can catch up as he'll likely find himself defending a fews shots in this one.

The layoff will obviously be the biggest question here for Camur. He didn't seem quite ready for UFC competition during his first stint, so it'll be interesting to see what new wrinkles he shows this time around. He'll have to be careful against a brawler like Boser and not get caught in a fire-fight. Camur can win this fight if he works his foot movement and continues to feed his strong jab down the middle.

Final Tanner Boser-Aleksa Camur Prediction & Pick

This fight is extremely tough to call with all the extenuating circumstances around it. While Boser looks good at Light Heavyweight, we haven't seen it translate into anything substantial for him. Camur didn't look good in his last two losses, but there's no telling how much he's improved during the time off.

Boser's constant activity in the octagon will serve as an advantage for him in this one. Ring rust will definitely be a problem for Camur in his return, but he can win this fight if he sticks behind his jab for all three rounds. He's got much better boxing than Boser and will likely look his sharpest ever on Saturday. We'll give the slight edge to Tanner Boser as the favorite, but this is an extremely volatile matchup that could end in a KO for either guy. However, the totals indicate that this one may see a decision as Boser works his wrestling. To be safe, let's go with the over.

Final Tanner Boser-Aleksa Camur Prediction & Pick: OVER 2.5 Rounds (-148)