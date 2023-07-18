UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski went under the knife, but can expect to be back in training soon.

Volkanovski further cemented himself as the pound-for-pound best fighter in the world as well as the greatest featherweight of all time following his impressive third-round TKO win over Yair Rodriguez at UFC 290 earlier this month.

The win was made all the more impressive given the Aussie revealed post-fight that he had a problem with his arm that would require surgery.

Volkanovski would finally have surgery on his left arm yesterday and per his manager, Ash Belcastro (via Ariel Helwani), everything went smoothly and he'll back in full contact training within six weeks.

Additionally, the arm injury was plaguing Volkanovski for a year but only became unbearable during the fight camp for UFC 290.

“UFC featherweight champion Alex Volkanovski had surgery on his left arm yesterday. His manager Ash Belcastro told me all went well,” Helwani wrote on Twitter. “He just needs six weeks of rehab and then straight back to full contact training.

“He's been dealing with that injury for a year, he said, and it became ‘unbearable' during this fight camp.”

It's particularly good news for Volkanovski as he could potentially challenge Islam Makhachev to a rematch for the lightweight title at UFC 294 which takes place Oct. 21 in Abu Dhabi.

There were doubts as to whether Volkanovski could fight Makhachev given his need for surgery with the latter recently proposing UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards as a potential opponent for the card.

However, with Volkanovski seemingly good to go, he'll have a chance to not only serve as Makhachev's dance partner, but also exact revenge.

Volkanovski suffered a razor-thin unanimous decision defeat to Makhachev when they fought at UFC 284 back in February, with many observers believing the former had done more than enough to get the victory.

Following UFC 290, the 34-year-old also guaranteed that he would beat the Dagestan native in a second fight.

“I’d be lying to say I’ll just walk through him and do this and do that,” Volkanovski said. “It’s going to be another highly contested battle, but I guarantee I get my hand raised. I’m going to capitalize on a lot more things.”

Given that we now know Volkanovski had an issue with his arm while fighting Makhachev, it begs the question — how much better will he be in a potential rematch?