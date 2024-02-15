UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski sending a strong message ahead of his title defense against Ilia Topuria at UFC 298

UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski is gearing up for his title defense against Ilia Topuria at UFC 298 in California, and he's sending a strong message ahead of the clash, reported by BBC sport. Volkanovski, 35, recently opened up about the challenges he faced in his last fight against Islam Makhachev, emphasizing that undisciplined factors, including post-surgery recovery and parenting duties, affected his performance.

Despite the emotional aftermath of his last bout, Volkanovski asserts that his mental health is in good shape, and he is eager to showcase his prowess against Topuria. The Australian champion is determined to humble his opponent, expressing excitement about demonstrating the vast gap in skill levels between them.

Volkanovski, who fought Makhachev on short notice, aims to secure a decisive victory over Topuria and make a statement in the octagon. He envisions a scenario where Topuria feels completely outclassed and asserts that he prefers a sustained dominance over a quick first-round finish.

Topuria, the 27-year-old Georgian-Spaniard challenger, remains unbeaten in his 14-fight career and has exuded confidence in the lead-up to the bout, even sporting a replica title. The anticipation for UFC 298 is building, with many pundits and fans predicting a closely contested match. Some have questioned whether Volkanovski's recent defeat signals a decline, but the champion welcomes the doubt as motivation.

Alexander Volkanovski embraces the underdog mentality, relishing the opportunity to prove his critics wrong. As he prepares for his sixth title defense, the champion is focused on silencing doubters and demonstrating that Ilia Topuria's undefeated streak won't be a hindrance when facing the seasoned Volkanovski in the octagon. The stage is set for a compelling showdown between the champion and the undefeated contender at UFC 298.