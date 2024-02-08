Dana White is showing zero tolerance for naysayers of his Sphere dream.

The UFC continues to provide fans with unrivaled mixed martial arts and entertainment events. Dana White has big aspirations for the organization. Specifically, he wants to host a grandiose event at Las Vegas' Sphere. He also expressed frustration at media members in a conversation with Pat McAfee.

Dana White is holding strong to his vision for UFC

White has faced criticism from fans and media members for everything spanning past UFC cards to his political stances. Nevertheless, he has done a tremendous job of increasing UFC's marketability and viewership.

The 54-year-old year aspires to take the organization's showmanship to a new level with a potential event at the Sphere.

“The Sphere is the star of the show, and anybody who comes to Vegas has to go. I'm gonna put on the greatest live event anybody has ever seen,” White claimed. Of course, this bold assertion is likely to draw ire from critics and media members.

White has been known to bluntly address criticism and his style has not appeared to change. Thus, he delivered a strong message to those who attempt to throw shade on his idea and was unapologetic about it.

“I don’t care if a media member ever shows up to any of my events ever again. I can care less, I don’t care,” White said on the Pat McAfee Show.

There will undoubtedly be skepticism of how White will accomplish his lofty goal at the marquee Las Vegas venue. In addition, the outcomes of UFC fights are bound to draw criticism to him. All in all, White looks determined to follow his plan and bring an exciting new event to the martial arts world.