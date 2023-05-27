Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

UFC president Dana White couldn’t hold back his excitement as Tom Brady gets closer to becoming a part-owner of the Las Vegas Raiders. In fact, White already has plans in mind amid expectations that the NFL legend is going to spend more time in Vegas once his ownership purchase gets approved.

Beyond work, though, White shared that he’s looking forward to spending more time with Brady and deepening their friendship. He’s even ready to pick up the tab should they go to dinner in Vegas.

