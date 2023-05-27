UFC president Dana White couldn’t hold back his excitement as Tom Brady gets closer to becoming a part-owner of the Las Vegas Raiders. In fact, White already has plans in mind amid expectations that the NFL legend is going to spend more time in Vegas once his ownership purchase gets approved.

Beyond work, though, White shared that he’s looking forward to spending more time with Brady and deepening their friendship. He’s even ready to pick up the tab should they go to dinner in Vegas.

Live and breathe the NFL?

🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter.

“I think there’s more opportunity for us to hang out now that he’s around more in Vegas. I don’t know about working!” White said, per TMZ.Dana White and Tom Brady have formed a friendship over the years, so it’s not a surprise why the UFC president is one of the most ecstatic to see the legendary quarterback make his mark in the Las Vegas sporting scene. For those not in the know, Brady is an investor in the UFC as well.

White has always been supportive of Brady in his endeavors. When Brady reached an agreement with Mark Davis to purchase a minority ownership stake on the Raiders, the UFC boss was among the first ones to react. He called it an “incredible thing,” both for TB12 and the city of Las Vegas.

In his TMZ interview, White added on to that and expressed his belief that Brady will have a major impact on the Raiders.

“At the end of the day, Brady’s a winner. The guy’s a winner. Winning is what he does. Having that kind of attitude and drive, and everything else he can bring to the Raiders and to this city, I couldn’t be happier about it,” White added.