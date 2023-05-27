UFC president Dana White couldn’t hold back his excitement as Tom Brady gets closer to becoming a part-owner of the Las Vegas Raiders. In fact, White already has plans in mind amid expectations that the NFL legend is going to spend more time in Vegas once his ownership purchase gets approved.
Beyond work, though, White shared that he’s looking forward to spending more time with Brady and deepening their friendship. He’s even ready to pick up the tab should they go to dinner in Vegas.
White has always been supportive of Brady in his endeavors. When Brady reached an agreement with Mark Davis to purchase a minority ownership stake on the Raiders, the UFC boss was among the first ones to react. He called it an “incredible thing,” both for TB12 and the city of Las Vegas.
In his TMZ interview, White added on to that and expressed his belief that Brady will have a major impact on the Raiders.
“At the end of the day, Brady’s a winner. The guy’s a winner. Winning is what he does. Having that kind of attitude and drive, and everything else he can bring to the Raiders and to this city, I couldn’t be happier about it,” White added.