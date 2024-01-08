Paige VanZant, the former UFC sensation, recently reflected on her decision to part ways with the UFC and join OnlyFans

Paige VanZant, the former UFC sensation, recently reflected on her decision to part ways with the UFC and venture into new territories, including her surprising success on OnlyFans, reported by mmafighting. The journey began in 2020 when VanZant faced Amanda Ribas at UFC 251, marking the end of her UFC contract.

While the UFC expressed interest in retaining her services, VanZant felt a strong desire for change. Speaking to MMA Fighting, she explained, “Me re-signing with the UFC would have been the safe choice, but I just wasn’t happy anymore. It’s not ill will toward the UFC, but I just knew I needed something else. I needed a change.”

Leaving behind a significant chapter of her life, VanZant explored diverse opportunities. Instead of succumbing to the familiar embrace of the UFC, she surprised the world by signing with Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC). The move was not solely financially motivated; VanZant sought a new challenge that bare-knuckle fighting presented.

Transitioning to BKFC was only one facet of her evolution. Simultaneously, she delved into the world of content creation by launching her own website and eventually joining OnlyFans. This bold move paid off remarkably well, as VanZant disclosed making more money in a single day on OnlyFans than her entire UFC career.

Embracing her body positivity and sensuality, VanZant faced initial resistance from former managers who warned of sponsorship losses. Undeterred, she changed her representation and found support. Reflecting on the decision, she shared, “I launched it right before my first BKFC fight… our lives just changed forever. I was like, ‘This is OK, this is going to work out. All the risks are worth it.’”

While her focus remains on bare-knuckle fighting, with plans for at least one more BKFC bout, VanZant contemplates a potential return to MMA. Expressing interest in working with the Professional Fighters League (PFL), she appreciates the organization’s athlete-centric approach.

Paige VanZant’s journey post-UFC reflects a fighter’s determination to forge her path, unapologetically embracing change and entrepreneurial endeavors. As she navigates this new chapter, fans eagerly anticipate VanZant’s future exploits, both in the ring and beyond.