Nate Diaz and Dustin Poirier might be gearing up for an epic showdown at UFC 300, if their recent exchange on social media is any indication

Nate Diaz and Dustin Poirier might be gearing up for an epic showdown at UFC 300, if their recent exchange on social media is any indication, reported by MMAWeekly. Diaz, who left the UFC a year ago, seems eager to make a comeback, with a spot on the historic UFC 300 card topping his wish list. The Stockton native, known for his memorable clashes with Conor McGregor, left the promotion after securing a submission victory over Tony Ferguson.

Expressing interest in a UFC 300 bout, Diaz received callouts from various MMA stars, but none more prominent than Dustin Poirier. ‘The Diamond' suggested a five-round battle, setting the stage for a potentially thrilling matchup on April 13.

Poirier, currently in a unique phase of his career, has indicated that he's inclined to take fights that truly excite him. After falling short in his quest for the undisputed lightweight title, the Louisiana fighter holds a 1-1 record in recent bouts. Following a spectacular Fight-of-the-Year victory over Michael Chandler in late 2022, Poirier suffered a devastating knockout loss to Justin Gaethje earlier this year.

Keen on bouncing back and positioning himself for a potential title shot, Poirier is adamant about securing a high-profile bout for UFC 300. In his pursuit, the 34-year-old referenced Nate's brother, Nick Diaz, in a social media callout. The two were slated to face off in 2018, but the fight was scrapped due to Poirier's hip injury. Although they never rescheduled, Poirier went on to win interim gold against Max Holloway.

With UFC 300 on the horizon, the potential clash between Diaz and Poirier adds excitement to an already historic event. The fight, if materialized, promises to be a highlight of the UFC's monumental 300th card.