Henry Cejudo doesn’t believe Jon Jones needs to fight Francis Ngannou for his legacy.

Jones is the current UFC heavyweight champion after winning the vacant title a few months after Ngannou vacated the belt and departed the Las Vegas-based promotion earlier this year.

Ngannou has since signed with PFL and any chances of a dream fight with Jones — which has been talked about since 2020 — now look nothing more than a pipe dream.

Regardless, many fans have strong feelings about the situation. For some, Ngannou is still the lineal champion with accusations that Jones waited for him to leave before finally making his long-awaited move to heavyweight.

For others, Ngannou chose money over legacy and can’t truly call himself the baddest man on the planet without having faced Jones.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

While Ngannou recently admitted he does carry some regret of not having faced Jones, especially for his legacy, Cejudo doesn’t believe the latter has the same regret.

In fact, the former two-weight champion feels Jones doesn’t need to fight anyone to prove anything as he is already the greatest fighter of all time.

“Getting a chance to know Jon, I don’t think Jon really cares,” Cejudo said on his YouTube channel (via MMA Fighting). “I don’t think Jon needs a guy like Francis Ngannou to be able to say that he is the greatest of all-time. The reality is Jon doesn’t need any of those guys.

“The guy he probably does want to beat is the greatest heavyweight of all-time, his name is Stipe Miocic. At the end of the day, people will look at the credentials, people will look at the numbers, and people will see that Stipe Miocic is the baddest heavyweight on the roster in UFC history. Numbers don’t lie. As a matter of fact, he has a win over Francis Ngannou … a domination that he had for five rounds.”

While for many, Jones is already the greatest of all time, a win over the greatest heavyweight would not only further cement his claim — it could possibly move the former 205-pound king above Miocic in the heavyweight ranks despite having fought in the division just twice.