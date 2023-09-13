Former UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman believes Israel Adesanya would benefit from some rest.

Adesanya is coming off a shock unanimous decision defeat to Sean Strickland in their middleweight title headliner at UFC 293 this past weekend.

Although UFC president Dana White clarified his initial comments that nothing was set in stone, it does appear that an immediate rematch could be on the cards.

Usman also received an immediate rematch when he lost his welterweight strap to Leon Edwards in their rematch last year. He would fight Edwards in a trilogy match nine months later only to lose a unanimous decision.

In hindsight, “The Nigerian Nightmare” wishes he took more time off considering he was more than likely to get a title shot whenever he did return.

“Yes, I was definitely in his position,” Usman said on DC & RC (via MMA Junkie). “I honestly, looking back now, I probably rushed it. I probably should have taken a little bit more time off and then I’m still guaranteed that shot to go fight for that title.”

While Usman understands the urge to get things back right away and feels “The Last Stylebender” is thinking the same way, he believes the former champion would benefit from a break.

“For Israel, as a competitor, I’m sure he’s feeling a bit of this, as well, and thinking, ‘No, this guy shouldn’t have beat me in the first place’ just like I felt,” Usman added. “This guy shouldn’t be in there with me in the first place as I felt and so you want to get it back and get that stain off you right away. But if you’re guaranteed that shot, I would like to see him take a little bit of time, enjoy life.”

Ultimately, Usman feels Israel Adesanya's activity — having fought five times since the start of 2022 — may end up being too much for him.

“For Izzy, I think the activity might be a little too much,” Usman explained. “Izzy has been fighting a lot. Between when I was champion, myself, Izzy, we were fighting for quite a few pay-per-views.

“Izzy’s at a point where I think he could just take a little break, and I think he can make the necessary adjustments to be able to come out there and win that fight.”