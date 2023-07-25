Sean O'Malley believes there hasn't been a UFC champion quite like Israel Adesanya.

Adesanya is currently in his second reign as middleweight champion after regaining the strap from Alex Pereira and is set to defend his title next at UFC 293 on Sept. 9 in Sydney, Australia.

In his first reign as 185-pound champion, “The Last Stylebender” defended his title five times from 2020 to 2022 and in general, has been one of the most active champions, let alone fighters in the UFC.

Because of those reasons, O'Malley went as far as saying Adesanya is the best champion the promotion has ever seen.

“Izzy has been the best champ UFC’s ever seen,” O’Malley said on his Timbo Sugar Show podcast (via MMA Junkie). “The amount of times he has fought consistently as a champion in the UFC is f*cking legendary.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“The level of competition (between Adesanya and Anderson Silva), I feel like is not even comparable.”

As for the first defense of his second reign, Adesanya went on an NSFW rant at Dricus du Plessis indicating that the latter wouldn't be able to turn around quick enough to fight him at UFC 293.

And so, it looks like Sean Strickland will get an opportunity to fight Adesanya instead, and O'Malley is a fan of the matchup.

“Adesanya vs. Sean Strickland’s probably going to be next,” O’Malley added. “(Cannonier) looked f*****g good against Marvin. He beat Sean Strickland but already lost to Adesanya. I wonder if Jared’s like, ‘What the f**k?’ Or you get the game and like, ‘OK, Sean Strickland’s a f****g character.'

“If you’re the UFC, I don’t know if you want Sean Strickland as your UFC champion. His takes – him going on podcasts saying, ‘I crave killing people.’… Izzy vs. Strickland, I’m f****g hyped for that. I will watch that, I’ll buy that, I’m excited for that. You wouldn’t watch that?”