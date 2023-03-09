New UFC Heavyweight champion Jon “Bones’ Jones just can’t help himself.

Jones, who returned from a three-year layoff to beat Ciryl Gane for the title at UFC 285 last weekend, held an impromptu late-night AMA on Twitter where he took jabs at former UFC Heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou and long-time rival-turned commentator Daniel Cormier.

The-35-year-old two-division champion was at first thankful to his fans for their support and also promised his appearance will be better for his next fight, a message those who mocked him for his appearance after a 40-pound weight gain.

But soon the bluster returned. His first target was Ngannou, who vacated the title after he could not come to contract terms with the notoriously cheap promotion. Jones, like UFC President Dana White, has made the ridiculous claim that Ngannou, a 265-pound man that has knocked out a laundry list of former UFC champions, is scared of him.

I highly doubt it, especially after that first performance. Like I said the dude left for a reason. Came up with every demand and request in the world. He knew that UFC wasn’t going to bend, he found his way out https://t.co/dxgr6D5v8g — BONY (@JonnyBones) March 9, 2023

The next target was Cormier, a former UFC light heavyweight and heavyweight champion. The two have had a bitter rivalry that has spanned several years. Jones has clear bragging rights with wins over Cormier at UFC 182 and UFC 214. The second win, a third-round knockout, was later vacated and changed to a No Contest when Jones failed a drug test. Cormier has lightened up his rhetoric on Jones in recent weeks, but the bad blood remains.

My man couldn’t even pretend to smile, it was pretty funny. Asking what happened, an experience former champion and analyst suddenly not being able to identify a guillotine. 😌 https://t.co/dgqcqdCO34 — BONY (@JonnyBones) March 9, 2023

Jones is expected to defend his title during International Fight Week in July 1. Former heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic has been announced as his opponent. Expect more tough talk from Jon Jones as the fight gets closer, but understand one thing — he can back it all up in the octagon.