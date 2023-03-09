Unlike most in the MMA world, Daniel Cormier isn’t ready to accept Jon Jones as the GOAT of the sport. Jones made a triumphant return to the sport when he easily submitted Ciryl Gane in the first round of their vacant heavyweight title fight at UFC 285 this past weekend.

For many, Jones was already the GOAT regardless of the result. After all, he still remains the youngest champion in UFC history, his resume his filled with a number of champions and legends at light heavyweight, and he is still yet to truly be defeated inside the Octagon.

But winning at UFC 285 only further cemented his status as the GOAT once he became a two-weight champion. The commentary team certainly kept using the word “GOAT” with Jones as did the official UFC social media accounts and UFC president Dana White.

For Cormier, though, Jones’ past failed drug tests play a major role and are a big reason why he struggles to call his old rival the GOAT of the sport.

“I think it’s hard to really argue the greatest of all time when Jones has now gone up to heavyweight and won the championship,” Cormier was quoted as saying on his ESPN show (via @sandhumma). “I will always say guys that have bad things attached to their name should not be held on high. I think especially with the drugs and the steroid failures and those types of things, it’s hard to call you the greatest of all time.”

While many are quick to call Cormier petty, insecure or jealous given that he’s among those who have lost to Jones, the fact still remains that “Bones” has failed multiple drug tests in the past.