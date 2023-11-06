The Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington drama has finally reached its resolution when Masvidal pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor offense.

Jorge Masvidal has pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor battery charge in connection with his attack on Colby Covington outside a Miami restaurant in March 2022. Masvidal was sentenced to time served and court costs. The two felony charges against him were dropped. The plea deal was reached on Monday, November 6, 2023, just days before Masvidal was scheduled to go on trial. Masvidal had been facing up to 15 years in prison for the aggravated battery charge.

The incident between Masvidal and Covington occurred on March 21, 2022, outside of Papi Steak restaurant in Miami. The two fighters had been involved in a heated rivalry for several months, and the altercation was the culmination of that rivalry. According to police reports, Masvidal approached Covington and punched him in the face. Covington was taken to the hospital with a fractured orbital bone and other injuries. Masvidal was arrested and charged with two counts of felony battery and one count of criminal mischief. He was released on bail a few days later.

Under the terms of the plea deal, Masvidal pleaded guilty to one count of misdemeanor battery. The two felony charges against him were dropped. Masvidal was sentenced to time served and court costs. The plea deal is a significant victory for Masvidal. He had been facing up to 15 years in prison if he had been convicted of the aggravated battery charge. The plea deal allows him to avoid prison and to continue his career as the owner of his own bareknuckle MMA promotion Gamebred Bareknuckle MMA as well as potentially competing in a boxing match in the future. The plea deal is also a victory for Covington. He had been seeking justice for the attack, and the plea deal ensures that Masvidal will be held accountable for his actions.