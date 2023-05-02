Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He covers all combat sports, from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advice or some breaking news, Garrett is your guy.

The UFC is targeting a men’s flyweight main event fight at UFC Fight Night on June 3rd live at the UFC Apex. Kai Kara-France announced that the UFC just let him know that his originally scheduled 3-round fight with Amir Albazi will now serve as the 5-round main event.

Kai Kara-France (@kaikarafrance) tells @WhoTheFookPod his fight v Amir Albazi on June 3 is now the main event. Flybois getting some love? Never thought I’d see the day. pic.twitter.com/cLCJg8lCPu — Christopher Reive (@ChrisReive) May 1, 2023

The UFC has been getting a lot of heat for how they have been treating the men’s flyweight division. They once cut a ton of the talent off the roster and thought about cutting the division as a whole. The division has since gotten back in good graces with Dana White and the UFC and has been thriving.

The UFC had one of the most prolific rivalries when Brandon Moreno and Deiveson Figueiredo fought each other four times for the flyweight championship. With that said, the UFC most recently got a ton of backlash for slotting a No. 1 contender fight between Brandon Royval and Matheus Nicolau on the prelims.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

That could be the reason why they decided to make this fight between Kai Kara-France and Amir Albazi the main event for this fight night. The last men’s flyweight main event fight was back at UFC 256 in 2020 when Brandon Moreno took on Deiveson Figueiredo for the first time. This is a good one to make a main event that’s for sure.

Aside from the main event fight between Kai Kara-France and Amir Albazi, the rest of this fight night card is definitely an exciting one. It has some UFC veterans like Miesha Tate, Jim Miller, and Alex Caceres that anchor down this fight night card.

A win for either one of these flyweights could really put them into that title contention they have been longing for. It’s going to be an exciting one for sure, so don’t miss out on June 3rd live from the UFC Apex.