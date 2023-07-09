Former UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman wants Khamzat Chimaev to take things seriously.

The pair have been rumored to fight for months, but nothing has come to fruition as of yet. That's despite the expectation being that Chimaev will return to action at UFC 294 which takes place October in Abu Dhabi.

Recently, Usman claimed logistical issues on Chimaev's end were the reason why a fight hasn't been made official. And in a more recent guest appearance during UFC 290, “The Nigerian Nightmare” revealed his belief that the only thing holding Chimaev up is cutting the weight to 170 pounds.

“I see a lot of people [that have] obviously heard about the whole Khamzat situation,” Usman said (via MMA Mania). “Everyone wants to see that. I went into Dana’s office and said, ‘Hey, okay, this is the guy you guys are saying is the next guy in a division. Okay, give me that guy.’ I said that to Dana.

“You know, at the end of the day, I have been — and still am — the boogeyman of this division. I asked for the guy. If you want to fight — you want to be a champion — cut the f—king weight and come fight…. I think he’s a really, really good fighter. Very, very good fighter. I like the guy.