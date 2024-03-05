UFC star Sean Strickland is facing backlash for his recent controversial take on gender issues, reported by Sportskeeda. The fighter, known for his outspoken views, took to Twitter to express frustration, stating, “I'm so sick of these c****. Even budlight. I'm the definition of America… yet I'm the bad guy because I believe in two genders? I am the majority. They force feed your kids f***ing pride flags. I just wanna fight back a little…”
However, not all fans supported Strickland's stance. One fan pointed out, “Ranting is not fighting back bud,” highlighting the need for more constructive actions. Another fan lamented the shift from impactful street protests to online posts, saying, “It's so sad that ‘fighting back' is just posting online. No wonder why they are winning. No one stands out on streets with signs anymore. Fighting back with passion.”
Despite the criticism, some supporters rallied behind Strickland, urging him to stay out of legal trouble for the sake of continuing his fights in the ring. The diverse reactions showcase a range of opinions on the controversial topic.
One commenter suggested that Strickland's reaction to a Bud Light ad might be overblown, saying, “If you can't handle one ad from Bud Light, you might wanna pick a fight with a very small, weak, and possibly as easily offended person as you. They will do a GoFund Me for spine replacement, maybe it's a path forward for you, Sean.”
Strickland's call for action prompted different responses, with some asking when he plans to run and others pointing out the perceived similarities between his behavior and that of the individuals he criticizes.
As Sean Strickland questions, “What happened to America?” he reflects on a perceived shift in societal values, comparing the present to a time when founders dueled and expressing frustration with what he sees as a lack of resilience and toughness in contemporary society.