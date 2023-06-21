It looks like Michael Chandler has finally lost his patience with Conor McGregor.

With The Ultimate Fighter 31 currently airing on ESPN, the expectation is that the coaches in Chandler and McGregor will eventually clash this year.

McGregor recently provided an update that the fight date would be announced towards the end of the season and that it would likely happen before the end of the year with December being the most likely date.

However, the Irishman is still yet to officially enter the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) drug testing pool and submit a drug test. In order to compete again, McGregor needs to be in the USADA pool for at least six months and submit two drug tests at the least.

But with that said, it's nearly July and the former two-weight champion is still nowhere to be seen on the USADA website's athlete test history database.

Given UFC president Dana White's recent comments as well as the fact that with each passing day, the fight looks more and more unlikely, it's very possible Chandler doesn't end up fighting McGregor this year or even at all.

And the former Bellator lightweight champion seems well aware of that after previously having hope that it would still happen.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“Alright guys, you guys have all seen the news: Conor’s not in USADA,” Chandler said in a Twitter video. “One hundred and seventy-nine days left until December 16, which is supposed to be the last pay-per-view of the year. And comically, USADA shows up at my door today to add insult to injury. Where you at, boy?”

No joke… WHERE THE FOOK IS THAT GUY? pic.twitter.com/pX5RmOFSdK — Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA) June 21, 2023

Chandler is not the only one who has taken notice.

Many in the lightweight division believe McGregor isn't fighting Chandler including former champion Charles Oliveira who is angling to fight the Irishman If a rematch with Islam Makhachev doesn't pan out next.

UFC lightweight contender Arman Tsarukyan, meanwhile, is hoping to fight Chandler next and believes McGregor isn't fighting period.

“If you want to ask me, for sure I want to fight with Michael Chandler,” Tsarukyan said after UFC Vegas 75. “Because it looks like his fight with Conor McGregor is over. He got to fight with someone, and I am here.

“… I saw what McGregor’s doing. He’s like relaxing on his yacht, like drink alcohol, goes to the beach, smoke weed. I train with the crazy guys. I live in the gym, train three, two times a day. He’s not going to fight.”