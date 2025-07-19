Carli Judice electrified the MMA world on Saturday night, opening up UFC 318 in truly spectacular fashion. Facing a tough and durable Nicole Caliari, Judice not only dominated from start to finish but also produced a highlight-reel finish that will be discussed for years to come. In the third round, Judice delivered a perfectly timed knee to the liver, folding Caliari and becoming the only women's MMA fighter in UFC history to claim knockout victories via both a kick and a knee during her career.

CARLI JUDICE WITH THE HOMETOWN KO 👏

A Statement Performance on the Big Stage

Few fighters seize big moments quite like Carli Judice. Opening a PPV prelim card is a pressure-laden honor meant only for the most promising or thrilling athletes on the roster. Judice lived up to the billing and then some. From the initial bell, she established herself as the aggressor, dictating the tempo with crisp footwork, sharp combinations, and a series of punishing low kicks that reminded everyone why she’s regarded as one of the most dynamic strikers in the women’s divisions.

As the arena filled with anticipation and the eyes of fans around the globe tuned into the main card’s launch, it became clear that Judice was out to make a statement. Throughout the opening round, her striking precision was matched only by her patience. She refused to overextend or chase the knockout, instead focusing on systematically breaking down Caliari’s defenses.

Caliari, known for her durability and counter-striking, tried repeatedly to turn the tide with wild overhand shots and aggressive forward pressure. Yet Judice showcased a championship-level composure, slipping incoming blows and punishing every miss with clinical counters to the body and legs. By the close of the first round, it was evident that Caliari was already feeling the effects of Judice’s relentless offense.

The Anatomy of Domination

Between rounds, Judice’s corner implored her to remain focused and stick to the game plan. The message was clear: maintain the pace, avoid unnecessary risks, and the finish would present itself. She obliged, dialing up the intensity in round two. Judice began incorporating more feints and movement, keeping Caliari guessing and opening up windows for her versatile attack.

As the round waned, Caliari’s body language told the story, Judice’s patient yet punishing approach was taking its toll. The precision of her strikes, especially those targeting the liver and lower ribs, set the stage for what was to come.

Entering the third round, Judice was firmly in control both on the scorecards and in momentum. Yet the story was far from over. True greats don’t settle for cruise-control wins; they deliver exclamation-point performances. Less than two minutes into the final frame, Judice found her moment.

After drawing Caliari into a vulnerable position with feints and body jabs, Judice spotted her opponent’s elbow drift just enough to expose the liver. In one fluid motion, she stepped forward, driving her left knee with surgical precision into Caliari’s liver region. The impact was instantaneous. Caliari’s face twisted in agony as she crumpled to the canvas, clutching her side. The referee dove in, waiving off the bout before Judice could land another strike.

The crowd exploded. The replay made it clear: this was no lucky shot, but the inevitable crescendo of Judice’s meticulous body attack throughout the fight. What made the moment even more significant was the history it represented. In finishing Caliari with a knee to the liver, Judice became the only woman in UFC history to secure knockout victories with both a kick and a knee, further cementing her reputation as one of the sport’s most versatile and dangerous finishers.

The implications of this victory extend beyond just an impressive finish and a UFC record. Judice’s technical supremacy, fight IQ, and commitment to bodywork have set a new standard for striking excellence in women’s MMA. With each performance, she continues to expand the playbook of what’s possible for female athletes in the Octagon.

This win will ignite conversations about title contention or high-profile matchups for Judice’s next outing. With her unique combination of creative offense and disciplined execution, she’s not just winning fights, she’s changing the way fans, fighters, and analysts think about striking in women’s MMA.

As UFC 318 continues, the bar has been set sky-high. Carli Judice’s masterful performance is an emphatic reminder: this is a fighter with the skill, heart, and history-making potential to become one of the sport’s all-time greats.