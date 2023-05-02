Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He covers all combat sports, from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advice or some breaking news, Garrett is your guy.

Longtime UFC light heavyweight competitor Paul Craig has had his fair share of ups and downs throughout his career. He has lost each of his last two fights against top-ranked opposition in Johnny Walker and Volkan Oezdemir. Due to his recent luck, Paul Craig took to his podcast ‘Leather’d Podcast’ to talk about his future plans.

Paul Craig plans to move to Middleweight this summer! He says they've ran all the tests and it's achievable stating… "We'd be a BIG, BAD, Motherfucker at Middleweight" Who do you think he should face on his Middleweight Debut? Jack Hermansson or Roman Dolidze? pic.twitter.com/b0rp35Elm2 — Jordain 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@McDainMMA) May 1, 2023

Craig announced that he will be making his middleweight debut this summer. He would be an interesting addition to the middleweight division. He has a very big frame standing at 6’3″ with a 76″ reach and is a high-level Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu black belt. There are also some interesting matchups inside the top-15 of his new division that could draw some attention.

Who could Paul Craig fight in his middleweight debut?

Being that Paul Craig is currently ranked No. 9 at light heavyweight, it is only right for him to fight a top-ranked opposition right off the bat. There are some great matchups that would be exciting for the fans once Paul Craig gets his feet wet in his new division.

One great matchup would be against No. 14 Andre Muniz, another high-level Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu black belt. You can expect a very fun and exciting fight between two elite grapplers with a ton of scrambles with a potential finish on either side.

Another great fight would be one with Roman Dolidze. Dolidze is also a former light heavyweight turned middleweight and also like Paul Craig is an elite grappler. Pitting two high-level grapplers against one another is always a recipe for success and this one would be an absolute barn burner.

One other fight that I believe could be a great battle between two elite competitors is a fight with Brendan Allen. Allen is a Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu black belt but also likes to stand and bang with his opponents which always makes his fights fun and exciting to watch.

It will be interesting to see what is on the horizon for Paul Craig’s middleweight debut. Nonetheless, we know whoever he fights it’s going to be an absolute barn burner.