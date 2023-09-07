Losses are often tough to accept for most UFC stars. A lot of them want to finish their careers with untarnished records inside the octagon. Sean O'Malley is no exception. Sugar had just recently battered down Aljamain Sterling in an insane TKO victory in the second round of UFC 292. Despite this, a huge knock on his fairly decorated career is his only career loss at the hands of Marlon Vera.

Fighters refer to their losses as learning experiences such that they could do better. They take it to the chin and usually handle it pretty well. Bold proclamations often come after the match has long been decided. Usually, they beg for a rematch. This all to regain their lost glory. But, this may be what Sean O'Malley was doing when he was discussing his loss to Marlon Vera on MMA Fighting.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“I never lost sleep over this fight. I’ve actually been playing chess for a long time. I lost that fight on purpose, just so I could go out there and knock out Aljo and have that be my biggest fight. Rematch,” the current UFC bantamweight champion said. Sugar also proclaimed that Vera is his next biggest conquest, If I fight ‘Chito’ next, it’s because that’s what I want and that’s the biggest fight. I’m in the fight business and I want big fights.”

Moreover, their 2020 fight only lasted for a single round before it was called in Chito's favor. Will their next matchup be any different? How will Vera respond after O'Malley's UFC 292 win against Aljamain Sterling?