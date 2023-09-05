Sean O'Malley certainly knows what's next for himself.

O'Malley became the new bantamweight champion following an impressive second-round knockout win over Aljamain Sterling at UFC 292 last month in Boston. Following the victory, “Sugar” called for a December fight with Marlon Vera, who won earlier on the night after outpointing Pedro Munhoz.

There are a number of reasons why O'Malley wants the Vera fight and one of them is the potential pay-per-view points he'll get against the Ecuadorian.

“Pay-per-view points next fight is very exciting,” O’Malley said on Believe You Me (via MMA Fighting). “That has a lot of reason why I want to fight ‘Chito’ too. It’s like you look at — if it’s just who’s the next guy in line by ranking, yeah, it’s Merab [Dvalishvili]. I’m the champ. I want this. Let’s see what happens.

“I had a meeting with Dana recently and he said he’s gonna announce something very big in a few weeks. I’ll leave it at that but I know what I want and I want the biggest fights. I want to make a lot of money and I want to do big pay-per-views. That’s that and that kind of carries on to what I want next.”

The main reason, however, is a chance at redemption. Vera is the only fighter to defeat O'Malley after scoring a second-round TKO win in their meeting back in Aug. 2020.

And O'Malley wants to make it clear that's the only reason he wants the fight.

“Let’s make sure everyone knows, I’m not going after ‘Chito’ because he’s the biggest name,” O’Malley explained. “He doesn’t carry much of a draw, no offense. He might be a bigger name than like Merab or Cory but Cory’s probably — if you want to look at how to not emulate your career or sell a fight or anything, follow Cory. He’ll do a great job with that.

“The only reason the ‘Chito’ fight is a big deal is just because of that controversial fight. That’s why that fight’s big.”

O'Malley also revealed his future plan of eventually boxing lightweight star Gervonta Davis. He's even ready to call him out proper once he gets the win he envisions over Vera.

“Ideally, I go out there, and I have to knock out ‘Chito,’” O’Malley said. “I can’t go win a decision, I can’t submit him, I can’t make it [boring]. I gotta go out there and knock out ‘Chito’ and then I’m gonna call out Gervonta [Davis].

“I know that fight sounds silly to a lot of people but I go out there and knock out ‘Chito,’ I double in stardom. I am a massive star. But then again, Gervonta’s still not quite there. I think he’s in jail though so I don’t think anyone has told him that I want to fight him yet. If he wins a fight, and becomes a bigger star, that’s a fight I definitely want to partake in.”