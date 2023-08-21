Sean O'Malley still wants all the smoke after he knocked Aljamain Sterling out cold during UFC 292. The highly-anticipated card ended in a second-round finish that netted Sugar a Bantamweight title. He has proven doubters wrong as he is no longer just an elite-level striker in most people's eyes. However, the two rounds of fighting just were not enough for him. He called out Gervonta Davis and added fuel to the flame against The Funk Master.

UFC post-match interviews could either be call-outs for new promotions or hilarious sound bites that most fans could reference. Sean O'Malley made sure that he did both at UFC 292. He was asked if he knew how the judges scored in the first round of the match. Sugar, obviously unconcerned about the judge's scorecards, glibly asked if they could relay it to them.

Upon learning that the first round against Aljamain Sterling went 10-9, he immediately found the opportunity to ridicule the crowd. Sean jumped in by asking, “What’d they score in the second round?”

He knew full well that a TKO would mean that there would be no reason to score that round anymore. All jokes aside, he still had much respect for The Funk Master. He even dropped huge praise for him and outlined his mentality when preparing for the fight, via John Pollock of Post Wrestling.

“In my eyes, Aljamain Sterling is the best bantamweight of all time,” he said while also disclosing his nervousness entering the UFC 292 fight night.

Will Gervonta Davis be Sugar's next challenge?