Dana White has found himself with a big task in hand. As things stand right now, it is uncertain as to what he chooses to do with UFC 311, the promotion's first pay-per-view of the year.

On Saturday next week, UFC 311 is scheduled to head over to the Intuit Dome in California for the promotion’s first show at the new venue. However, the California wildfires that have engulfed the state continue to rage on.

This has caused a number of sporting events to be moved and even canceled. As a result, many questions have been raised about the event. It is worth noting that no decision has been made just yet.

Speaking about the same, MMA journalist Ariel Helwani has offered some insight on the matter. While suggesting that the plan for the event is to go ahead as planned, the promotion is open to relocating if the situation arises. He said:

“As of right now, 311 is staying at Intuit. The hope is it remains there. But they are monitoring and ready to move the card, if need be. No talks of delaying the card. Obviously that call needs to happen soon.”

Who is scheduled to fight on the UFC 311 card?

The UFC 311 event is set to be headlined by one of the best pound-for-pound fighters, Islam Makhachev and Arman Tsarukyan. The two will lock horns in a highly anticipated lightweight championship matchup. In the co-main event, Merab Dvalishvili will defend his bantamweight championship against Umar Nurmagomedov.

Apart from this, there are a number of highly exciting matchups scheduled to take place on the card. That said, let's take a look at the full fight card below:

Main Card

Islam Makhachev (Champion) vs Arman Tsarukyan – Lightweight Championship

Merab Dvalishvili (Champion) vs Umar Nurmagomedov – Bantamweight Championship

Jiri Prochazka vs Jamahal Hill

Beneil Dariush vs Renato ‘Money' Moicano

Kevin Holland vs Reiner De Ridder

Prelims

Payton Talbott vs Raoni Barcelos

Jailton Almeida vs Serghei Spivac

Zachary Reese vs Sedriques Dumas

Early Prelims